Xfinity Driver Mason Massey Lands New Sponsor Ahead of New Hampshire Race

When the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, driver Mason Massey will use the opportunity to highlight an up-and-coming workwear brand. He will partner with BRUNT Workwear, a company that launched 10 months ago, for a special scheme on the No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Toyota Supra.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, this partnership at NHMS will be the first foray into NASCAR for BRUNT. The company will aim to highlight “affordable reliable workwear” with the primarily black scheme. It will partner with Massey, who has a special appreciation for blue-collar workers.

“I am so excited to be working with BRUNT, Eric, and the team,” Massey said in a statement. “It’s a new brand that fits me and my background well. I’m excited for this to be a relationship that we can grow together. What BRUNT is creating is personal to me.

“The working guys, craftsmen, and blue-collar workers in our country are the ones who have built it. They deserve better options for their gear that supports them through their hard working days. I know these guys, I grew up with these guys and I am excited to represent them when I drive the No. 99 BRUNT Workwear car.”

The Race at NHMS Will Be Massey’s Fifth of 2021

A part-time driver for BJ McLeod Motorsports, Massey has alternated starts in the No. 99 Toyota Supra with his fellow drivers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He made 10 starts in 2020, posting a season-best finish of 20th at Talladega Superspeedway. He also added a pair of 21st-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

Massey has started three races through the first 17 in 2021 — Atlanta Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Pocono Raceway. His best finish was 27th at Talladega. Massey will also drive the No. 99 during the return to Atlanta on July 10 before heading to New Hampshire.

The No. 99 has featured several drivers during the 2021 season. The list includes former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, Stefan Parsons, Andy Lally, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Ellis. Harvick and Briscoe tied for the best finish with sixth place at Road America and Charlotte Motor Speedway, respectively. Parsons, on the other hand, did not finish three races due to crashes and a fuel line issue.

The Race at New Hampshire Continues a Streak of New Schemes

This weekend @amsupdates, @Mason_Massey will debut a new partner on-board the No. 99, Anderson Power Services! Catch this hot rod on track this Saturday for the #CreditKarmaMoney250 by tuning in to NBCSN at 3:30p.m. ET!#NASCAR | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/tMxTbRFUAD — BJ McLeod Motorsports (@TeamBJMcLeod) July 6, 2021

While racing fans will have to wait until July 17 to see the BRUNT Workwear scheme, they will have the opportunity to examine a different look during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Massey and BJ McLeod Motorsports will partner with another new sponsor during the Credit Karma Money 250.

The No. 99 Toyota Supra will feature a black paint scheme courtesy of Anderson Power Services. Red, yellow, and green racing stripes will add splashes of color while following the color scheme of the company’s circle logo.

This scheme will be new for the Xfinity Series stock car, but the race at Atlanta will not be the first time that Massey works with Anderson Power Services. He previously partnered with the company for four races during the 2019 Truck Series season. Anderson Power Services supported Massey at Kentucky Speedway, Eldora, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

