Josh Williams Makes Major Change for 2022 Season

Josh Williams has announced a major change for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He revealed that he will leave DGM Racing after a five-year run and pursue other opportunities.

DGM Racing announced the news on Monday, November 15, with a series of photos from Williams’ time with the team. The organization reflected on its five seasons with Williams as a prominent driver, which featured three full-time seasons and two part-time. Williams made a total of 125 starts for the team and posted eight top-10 finishes and 27 top-15s.

“We’ve had a good run and accomplished great things together. I am excited for Josh’s future in NASCAR and can’t wait to see what he achieves,” team owner Mario Gosselin said in a statement on November 15.

Five years of ups and downs good runs and bad runs but one thing never changed at my time with DGM, that’s the drive and passion to be successful,” Williams said in a statement on Twitter. “Mario [Gosselin] gave me a chance to show what I could do in the top level of NASCAR [five] years ago. Something I never thought would happen being the old school racer that I am. We grew together year after year having better finishes getting better equipment and showing everyone that DGM and myself can compete at this level.”

DGM Racing Provided Another Update About the 2022 Season

DGM Racing confirmed that Williams will pursue other opportunities during the 2022 season and then provided a separate update. The organization confirmed that discussions are taking place regarding the future and the availability of drivers.

DGM Racing said in a press release that the team will field two cars during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. The team is negotiating with “experienced and funded drivers” to replace Williams in the No. 92. Though announcements about the driver lineup will take place at a later date.

The team ran multiple entries during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Williams drove the No. 92 Chevrolet while Alex Labbe ran full-time in the No. 36 Chevrolet. The No. 90 Chevrolet featured a rotating cast of drivers that included Spencer Boyd, George Gorham Jr., and Dexter Bean among others. Williams and Labbe turned in the best performances while combining for four top-10 finishes.

Williams Joins Another Driver Seeking Opportunities in 2022

The driver of the No. 92 Chevrolet is not the only Xfinity Series driver to announce significant changes for the 2022 season. JD Motorsports with Gary Keller driver Jeffrey Earnhardt also updated his contract status with a Facebook post.

Earnhardt announced on November 9 that he will leave JD Motorsports and seek winning opportunities with other teams. The veteran driver will try to join a team that will help him contend for wins, whether it is on a full-time or part-time basis.

“To everyone at JD Motorsports with Gary Keller thanks for the opportunity and I wish everyone a great future,” Earnhardt wrote in his Facebook post. “To the fans, thanks for the support and always having my back. It matters more than you know. As we turn to the 2022 season I’ve decided I’m going to seek out race winning opportunities as sponsorship permits.

“My goal has always been to win races and if that means less races in winning equipment that’s what we’ll do as we build our sponsor base. Looking forward to the future.”

