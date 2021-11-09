Jeffrey Earnhardt Announces Major Contract Decision for 2022

The driver of the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller has announced a significant contract decision for the 2022 season. Jeffrey Earnhardt has revealed he will not return to the Xfinity Series team as he pursues opportunities to reach Victory Lane.

The 32-year-old driver from Mooresville announced the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 9. He thanked all of the sponsors that supported him during his time with JD Motorsports before confirming that he will not return to the organization. Instead, he will seek a ride — part or full-time — that will help him contend for wins.

“To everyone at JD Motorsports with Gary Keller thanks for the opportunity and I wish everyone a great future,” Earnhardt wrote on Facebook. “To the fans, thanks for the support and always having my back. It matters more than you know. As we turn to the 2022 season I’ve decided I’m going to seek out race winning opportunities as sponsorship permits.

“My goal has always been to win races and if that means less races in winning equipment that’s what we’ll do as we build our sponsor base. Looking forward to the future.”

Earnhardt’s most recent run with JD Motorsports comes to an end after two seasons (2020-2021). He made 58 starts and posted a best finish of 11th in the 2020 Charlotte Roval race.

Earnhardt Has Made 131 Starts in the Xfinity Series

Earnhardt has made a total of 217 starts across the three national NASCAR series with 131 taking place in Xfinity. He started with part-time runs in 2009 and 2011 before adding even more to his schedule.

Earnhardt’s first full-time season took place in 2014 when he ran for JD Motorsports. He made all 33 starts in the No. 4 Chevrolet and posted a best finish of 12th at Bristol Motor Speedway while Ryan Blaney won.

The veteran’s best season –statistically speaking — took place in 2019. Earnhardt only made seven starts while driving for both Joe Gibbs Racing and XCI Racing, but he posted three top-10 finishes and one top-five. His best run was a third-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Multiple Xfinity Series Teams Have Lineup Questions

Earnhardt clarified that he remains open to a part-time schedule as he pursues winning opportunities, which potentially opens up far more avenues. There are several teams that have yet to announce their finalized rosters for the 2022 season, including championship contenders.

Joe Gibbs Racing has provided one key update, confirming that Brandon Jones will return to the No. 19 Toyota Supra. However, the team has yet to make any other announcements. Ty Gibbs moving to Xfinity on a full-time basis is common knowledge, but JGR has not provided any official confirmation. Additionally, both Daniel Hemric (Kaulig Racing) and Harrison Burton (Cup Series) are leaving their respective stock cars.

Kaulig Racing has announced that Hemric and AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 11 and No. 16 entries, respectively. However, the team has not discussed the No. 10 entry that Jeb Burton drove during the 2021 season.

These are only examples of teams still to announce plans, but another intriguing option is Team Penske. Austin Cindric will move to the Cup Series in 2022, leaving the No. 22 without a driver. The championship-winning organization has remained quiet about any potential plans, but The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi wrote in a question and answer segment on July 22 that the team could rotate drivers.

“Cup teams are always going to need a place to develop drivers and crew members so I don’t think you’re going to see the need for a feeder series evaporate,” Bianchi wrote. “As for the Penske Xfinity program, I asked Roger that question last week and it sounds as if the team will rotate its Cup drivers in the No. 22 car, though plans can obviously change.”

