JR Motorsports Unveils Special Dale Jr. Throwback Scheme

The No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is going to have a classic look during NASCAR‘s Throwback Weekend. Josh Berry will head to Darlington Raceway with a race-winning Dale Earnhardt Jr. scheme.

Tire Pros and JR Motorsports unveiled the design on April 14, which pays tribute to Earnhardt’s Richmond scheme from the 2002 Busch Grand National Series season. The No. 8 will feature a bright orange base with Tire Pros logos on the hood and the sides. The front features a tire-themed version of Gossamer, the red animated character from “Looney Tunes” cartoons, complete with the JR Motorsports hat. The driver’s side of the stock car will have a JR Motorsports pit crew member where the Tasmanian Devil originally sat.

The race featuring the original “Looney Tunes” scheme was one of Earnhardt’s best. He won the Pole Award and started on the front row with Greg Biffle. He led the first 75 laps before giving way to Jamie McMurray. Earnhardt returned to the front of the pack multiple times during the September 6 race, led a total of 190 laps, and won his second race in only three starts.

JR Motorsports Took a Special ‘Field Trip’ for Inspiration

The Xfinity Series team created intrigue on social media before revealing Berry’s throwback scheme. JR Motorsports posted a photo on Twitter showing Earnhardt’s Racecar Graveyard with a caption saying that the team was hoping to get a little inspiration for the Tire Pros throwback.

The No. 8, which Berry will pay tribute to, is a resident of the Racecar Graveyard. The orange stock car sits partially covered in foliage with the “Looney Tunes” characters on full display. The only things missing are the wheels and tires.

JR Motorsports actually provided a history lesson about this classic car in April 2020. The team explained that this race at Richmond marked the first time that Earnhardt has used the No. 8 in Busch Series competition. His first two starts in 2002 took place in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The dominant win at Richmond featured the future Hall of Famer driving the No. 8 Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet.

Berry Ran Another Throwback Scheme in 2021

It was important to me what went in the case at the @NASCARHall. In the coming days, we will take a look at the significance of each item. Up first: the 2001 Pepsi 400 baseball helmet. pic.twitter.com/jCvoFypqjL — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 12, 2022

The trip to Darlington Raceway will not be the first time that Berry has run a scheme honoring his boss. He also did so during a part-time 2021 season that featured him sharing the No. 8 Chevrolet with Sam Mayer.

Berry headed to Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2021, for only his ninth start of the year. He showcased a white and red Tire Pros scheme based on another race-winning Earnhardt car. This design was a throwback to the 2001 season and the Pepsi 400.

Earnhardt suited up for the race at Daytona International Speedway — his first at the track since his father’s fatal crash — with Budweiser and the MLB All-Star Game as his primary partners. He started 13th overall in the red and white No. 8 Chevrolet, and he led 116 total laps before winning his first race of the year and celebrating with Michael Waltrip in the infield.

Berry did not reach Victory Lane while running the scheme throwing it back to an emotional win, but he came close. He finished second overall behind teammate Justin Allgaier and secured an opportunity to compete for the Dash 4 Cash bonus money at Dover Motor Speedway the following week.

