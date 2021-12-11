JR Motorsports Reveals Josh Berry’s Harrison’s Scheme

The driver of the No. 8 will showcase a markedly different scheme during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. JR Motorsports has revealed Josh Berry’s scheme for Harrison’s Workwear.

The championship-winning organization posted a render of the scheme on Twitter to celebrate an upcoming grand opening event for the Harrison’s Workwear location in Mooresville, N.C. The design primarily featured the green and orange from the Harrison’s Workwear logo while some JR Motorsports elements made it into the bottom of the design.

Need weekend plans? @HarrisonsUsa is having their grand opening this Saturday, December 11th for the Mooresville location. @joshberry and @EarnhardtKelley will be on site from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Stop by to come visit us and pick up all your workwear needs! pic.twitter.com/K3pIcNBbo2 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) December 9, 2021

Berry put the scheme on full display on Saturday, December 11. He parked the No. 8 Xfinity Series car outside of the Harrison’s Workwear location and celebrated the grand opening for a partner that will join him for multiple races during the 2022 season.

Harrisons Workwear Joined Berry in August

I’ll be @harrisonsusa from 11am-12pm signing autographs! Come check us out!! #2022 pic.twitter.com/SpvcWfEkBP — Josh Berry (@joshberry) December 11, 2021

JR Motorsports announced on August 16 that Berry would return to the organization for the 2022 season and would run a full schedule in the No. 8. The team then spent the following week revealing partners for the two-time Xfinity Series winner.

JR Motorsports revealed on August 19 that Harrison’s Workwear would join the No. 8 team for eight races in 2022. The company has past experience sponsoring regional races, but the move to join Berry marked a significant change.

“I’ve known the Harrison family for a while now,” Berry said in a statement on August 19. “I’ve raced against Late Models carrying the Harrison brand many times over the years. Now, it’s great to finally have them on our racecars. Family is very important to them, so it’s a great fit. I can’t thank Danny [Harrison] and his son, Kevin, enough for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent them.”

With the grand opening complete, Berry will now prepare to showcase the No. 8 Harrison’s Workwear scheme while fighting for his third career Xfinity Series win. Now that he is a full-time driver, a win would lock him into the playoffs and pave the way for his first opportunity to compete for a championship.

JR Motorsports Has Many Details To Provide

The trip to Harrison’s Workwear is the latest update provided by JRM about Berry’s 2022 season. However, there is more information that the team will have to provide as the season approaches.

For example, there are 33 races on the upcoming Xfinity Series schedule. JRM has revealed that Harrison’s Workwear will join Berry for eight races and Tire Pros will join him for nine. That only accounts for 17 races, leaving room for other partners to join the fold.

The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will take place on Saturday, February 19, at 5 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 as Berry fights to secure the first win of his 2022 campaign.

Berry will pursue this goal while joining forces with a revamped JR Motorsports lineup. Michael Annett walked away from full-time competition after the 2021 season ended while Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Sam Mayer all agreed to return for full-time runs.

JRM has already confirmed that key partners in Black Rifle Coffee, Bass Pro Shops, and Brandt will return to Gragson and Allgaier, respectively. However, the team has more details to reveal about Mayer and his first full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

