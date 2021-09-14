Justin Allgaier Reveals Plans for 2022 Season

Another NASCAR driver has revealed his plans for the 2022 season. Justin Allgaier, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will return to the organization for the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He will also bring along longtime partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture.

JRM confirmed Allgaier’s return for 2022 in a press release issued Tuesday, Sept. 14. The organization noted that BRANDT will be the primary sponsor on Allgaier’s Xfinity Series ride for 20 of the 33 races and an associate sponsor for the remainder. The team also confirmed that Allgaier will return for his seventh season and will fight for even more wins in the No. 7.

“This business is all about relationships,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager, in a press release. “We’ve developed an outstanding partnership with Rick (Brandt), Justin (Allgaier) and the entire BRANDT organization over the years. Having BRANDT and Justin back for a seventh season to build on our success is a special opportunity.”

Allgaier is currently third in the Xfinity Series standings after a standout regular season. He reached Victory Lane twice and posted 11 top-five finishes to accrue 872 points. He will cap off the regular season with a race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 17, and then he will enter the playoffs as the likely third seed behind Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger

Allgaier is the Winningest Driver in JRM History

A former driver for Team Penske and Turner Motorsports in the Xfinity Series from 2009-2013, Allgaier joined JRM in 2016 after spending two seasons in the Cup Series. He took over the No. 7 Chevrolet with three Xfinity Series wins on his resume and quickly become the most successful driver in JRM history.

Allgaier has locked up 13 wins total in a JRM ride, including a five-win season in 2018. He has advanced to the championship four times and finished second overall in 2020 behind Cindric. More importantly, Allgaier has locked up wins at a variety of tracks, including road courses, intermediates, short tracks, and superspeedways.

“I’m really happy to be returning to JRM next year and to keep the relationship going with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” Allgaier said in a press release. “As each year goes by our relationship continues to get stronger and stronger where we feel like we are a family. I’m extremely proud of everything we have been able to accomplish, both on and off the track, and I know that it will only continue to get better. Our goals remain the same, and that is to go out and win as many races as we can and bring home that Xfinity Series championship for everyone at BRANDT and JRM.”

JRM Has 4 Drivers Under Contract for 2022

The move to lock up Allgaier for another year continues a busy season for JRM. The race team has guaranteed that at least four drivers will compete in the Xfinity Series full-time while pursuing spots in the playoffs.

JRM started by signing Josh Berry to a deal and assigning him to the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro, the same stock car that he took to Victory Lane at Martinsville. The organization then confirmed that Sam Mayer will run a full-time schedule in 2022 after making limited starts in 2021. The third step in the process was signing Noah Gragson to a deal for the 2022 season, keeping him in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for a fourth consecutive year. Allgaier rounded out the list of moves, but there is still one possible deal looming on the horizon.

There are still questions that remain about Michael Annett, the driver of the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet Camaro. The veteran missed races at Atlanta, New Hampshire, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Michigan due to having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right femur. He is back and fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but he will have to win in the regular-season finale to lock up a spot.

Looking toward the future, there is no clear answer as to whether Annett will return to JRM for the 2022 season. The team has made it clear that running five cars is a possibility, but Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass noted that it would only likely do so for Annett.

READ NEXT: Sheldon Creed Moving to Xfinity Series Full-Time