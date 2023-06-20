Justin Marks Makes NASCAR Return for Special Event

Justin Marks is making his return to the race car for a special NASCAR weekend. He will suit up once again to take on the inaugural Xfinity Series street race in Chicago.

Trackhouse Racing does not have an Xfinity Series program, so Marks will join forces with a new organization to make his return to NASCAR competition. He will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing while Jockey serves as his primary partner.

“It’s very difficult to retire as a racecar driver,” Marks said in a press release. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience.

“We have a great relationship with Kaulig Racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right. Jockey coming on board makes it even more enticing to run well in Chicago.”

Marks Last Competed in Xfinity in 2018

The driver-turned-team owner has not competed full-time in any of the national NASCAR series, but he has made 80 total starts across them. This includes 35 starts in the Xfinity Series and Marks’ lone win.

The California native took on his most expansive schedule during the 2016 season. He drove for Chip Ganassi Racing in 17 events and took the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro to Victory Lane at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Marks has seven top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and one win in Xfinity Series competition, which have all been on the various road courses.

Marks last competed in the Xfinity Series during the 2018 season. He made three starts for CGR, headlined by a runner-up behind Chase Briscoe in the inaugural Charlotte Roval race.

Marks Joins a Winning Organization

Marks has not competed in the Xfinity Series in several years, but he has continued competing while simultaneously running the fledgling Trackhouse Racing.

For example, Marks made his return to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2022, which followed years of him contending for wins in multiple sports car series. One recent event was the May 29 Trans-Am race at Lime Rock Park which he won.

Got it done at Lime Rock today. Wide open to @CLTMotorSpdwy to (hopefully) catch the second half of the 600 with my @TeamTrackhouse fam pic.twitter.com/LB8wAlOhma — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) May 29, 2023

Marks will now join forces with another organization, one that has achieved extensive success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Kaulig Racing has 22 wins in the second-tier series, nine on various road courses. The organization also has a Cup Series win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The No. 10 that Marks will control has already visited Victory Lane twice during the 2022 season. AJ Allmendinger won at Circuit of the Americas while Kyle Larson won at Darlington Raceway. Allmendinger also finished second at Sonoma Raceway behind Aric Almirola.

“If you’re in a road-course car in the Xfinity Series, AJ demonstrates pretty consistently, that the Kaulig Racing cars are the ones you want to be sitting in,” Marks added. “It’s going to be a very unique event, and I know we will have a good racecar.”