Kaulig Racing Reveals New Primary Partner for 2023 NASCAR Season

A Rookie of the Year candidate is ready for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Kaulig Racing has revealed one of Chandler Smith‘s primary sponsors.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on January 16 while showing off the fresh look. The No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a black and green scheme with lightning bolts on the side. The Charge Me logo will be in numerous locations as Smith takes over the entry for AJ Allmendinger.

We're thrilled to announce @TheChargeMe reenergized their support for @CSmithDrive and will be the primary sponsor of his No. 16 Chevrolet for multiple races in 2023! ⚡️#XfinitySeries | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/z5cgUgbeeG — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 16, 2023

Smith will showcase this scheme during multiple races of his rookie season. The first race on the company’s schedule will be the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 25. There will be multiple other events, which Kaulig Racing will reveal at a later date.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with Charge Me this season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We see so much potential in Chandler and hope that we are able to see success during the upcoming season with Charge Me as a driving force.”

Smith Has a History With Charge Me in Multiple Series

The 2023 NASCAR season will be Smith’s first as a full-time Xfinity Series driver. It will not be his first time with Charge Me as a primary partner. The company previously joined him during the 2022 season in multiple series.

Smith made his Xfinity Series debut in 2022, albeit with a different team and manufacturer. He joined Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for three events, starting with the spring trip to Talladega Superspeedway. Charge Me joined him for all three of these events.

Smith’s debut ended in a crash, which is fitting due to the location of the race, but he made progress in his two other starts with SHR. He finished 21st at Dover Motor Speedway and then capped off his schedule with a seventh-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We at Charge Me and Spend Me could not be more excited to take on this journey with an amazing driver and young man again,” said Charge Me Executive Vice President Bill Marr. “As this is our second year in NASCAR, moving up to Xfinity and seeing Chandler compete on this stage with a race team like Kaulig is an honor.

“We are proud to be a NASCAR family member and support this amazing sport. A huge thank you to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice to welcome us and support us on this 2023 championship path.”

The Truck Series Schedule Featured Several Charge Me Races

Along with the time in the Xfinity Series, Charge Me also jumped on board to support Smith in the Craftsman Truck Series — then the Camping World Truck Series.

The provider of EV charging solutions was the primary partner of the No. 18 team at Kyle Busch Motorsports for five events as Smith put himself into championship contention for the second consecutive season. The highlights of this partnership were wins at Pocono Raceway and Richmond Raceway.

Following a third-place finish in the championship standings, Smith will now prepare for another season with Charge Me as one of his primary partners. He will pursue wins and a spot in the playoffs while showcasing the company. He will also have Spend Me, Quick Tie, and other companies as his associate partners for this season.