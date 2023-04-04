Kaulig Racing Showcases New Partners During Bristol Dirt Race

The two full-time Kaulig Racing entries are going to have unique looks for the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 9. They will have schemes highlighting laundry detergent brands.

According to a press release, Procter & Gamble and Food City will serve as the primary partners on Justin Haley’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro and AJ Allmendinger‘s No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro. The Dinger will have the bright green Gain colors while Haley will have the orange and yellow Tide scheme.

“Food City is proud to team up with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble for this great partnership that pairs two iconic brands — Gain & Tide, along with Kaulig Racing’s two seasoned drivers — Haley and Allmendinger for the running of the third-annual Food City Dirt Race,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

1 Kaulig Racing Driver Will Gain Experience

The trip to Bristol Motor Speedway for the third-annual Food City Dirt Race will be a new experience for one of the Kaulig Racing drivers. Allmendinger will take on the resurfaced track for the first time in his Cup Series career.

The California native has made 401 starts for a variety of teams in his Cup Series career while reaching Victory Lane twice. None of these starts have taken place on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All five of Allmendinger’s Cup starts in 2021 took place at road courses as Kaulig Racing made its move into the top level of NASCAR. Noah Gragson then took over the second Kaulig car for the Food City Dirt Race in 2022.

Allmendinger actually has no dirt experience in any of the three national NASCAR series, but that will change when he drives the No. 16 FoodCity/Gain Chevrolet Camaro.

Haley, for comparison, has one Cup Series start on the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway. He drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro full-time in 2022, and he finished 14th overall after starting sixth in the Food City Dirt Race.

Procter & Gamble Previously Joined Another Team at Bristol Dirt

The Food City Dirt Race marks the first time that Kaulig Racing will showcase the Gain and Tide colors in a Cup Series race. Though it will continue the streak of laundry detergent brands tackling NASCAR’s dirtiest track.

The 2022 season featured the two brands on two different Cup Series cars. Erik Jones had Food City and Tide as the primary partners on his No. 43 Petty GMS Chevrolet Camaro during the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ty Dillon had Food City and Gain as the primary partners on his No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Camaro.

Jones actually worked with Food City and Tide during the 2021 season. He had the brands on his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro during the inaugural Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he finished ninth overall.

The dirt races are only the latest examples of Tide and Gain taking over Cup Series cars. The brands have been featured on several vehicles over the years, including those driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Matt Kenseth, Ricky Craven, and Bobby Hamilton Jr. among others.