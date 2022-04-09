Kyle Busch Ready To ‘Cut the Cord’ on NASCAR Experiment

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track on Sunday, April 17. The drivers will have another opportunity to fight for the win, but one is not overjoyed at the prospect. Kyle Busch said that he is ready to “cut the cord” on the experiment.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry met with members of the media during the race weekend at Martinsville Speedway. He explained that he knows a little bit more about the dirt landscape than he did a year prior, and then he confirmed that he would rather cut the cord than see another Cup Series race on dirt.

“It’s a mess,” Busch said during the media availability. “It’s just not… our cars [and] tracks, it’s just not indicative of putting on a good dirt show. I’ve seen good dirt shows.”

Busch’s second trip to Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track will take place on Sunday, April 17. He will compete on the alternative surface for only the second time in a Cup Series car, and he will put the Gen 7 Toyota Camry TRD on display. Though he may not entirely embrace the experience.

Alex Bowman Expressed Different Opinions

While Busch is not a fan of the dirt experiment, some of his fellow drivers have different opinions. Alex Bowman, in particular, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to compete on a different style of track.

“I think as far as dirt tracks that are that size, the same things are going to happen wherever we go, with vision and things like that,” Bowman said ahead of the trip to Martinsville, transcript courtesy of GM. “I think ARCA is a good example of being able to make it work really successfully, but they’re running basically on rubber when they go to the mile [tracks].

“I think the dirt thing is really cool. I enjoy it. We were really strong last year until we broke a transmission. So, I’m all for it. Hopefully the sequential is a little harder to break for me and I don’t create my own issue there again and have to ride around in third gear all day. I think it’s fun. The cars are really fun to drive. Obviously, it presents its own unique set of challenges and we’ve only had one try to get it right so far. I think the more we do it, the better it’s going to get.”

Bowman started the inaugural Food City Dirt Race seventh overall, and he avoided the majority of incidents that knocked several drivers out of the race. Though a large wreck during Stage 2 collected him and several other drivers.

Bowman had an opportunity to contend for the win, but the aforementioned transmission issue hampered the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro. He was still able to limp the stock car to a 22nd-place finish.

The Drivers Will Not Have Notes To Use

Returning to the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway will test the drivers as they fight to join Joey Logano on the list of winners. However, they will not be able to examine data from the past and use that to gain any advantages.

The Gen 7 cars are significantly different than those that the Cup Series drivers took to Bristol Motor Speedway during the 2021 season. The brakes and tires are both bigger, and some of the drivers have adjusted to the changes quicker than others.

Along with the lack of notes, the Cup Series drivers don’t have any experience on dirt with the new cars. Only Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen has completed laps at the Tennessee short track while testing out different tires and setups. He spent April 6 at Bristol Motor Speedway sliding around while key people took notes.

