Record-Setting Driver Joining Xfinity Series for Road America

Jordan Anderson Racing has added another driver to the fold for the upcoming Henry 180 Xfinity Series race at Road America. Kaz Grala, the youngest driver to compete in an IMSA race at the age of 15, will get behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro, marking his first NASCAR Xfinity outing of the year after five in 2020.

According to Jayski, Grala will become the fourth driver to control the No. 31 during the 2021 season. Tyler Reddick made starts at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway. Josh Berry took over for races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pocono Raceway. Team president Jordan Anderson rounded out the group with a race at Texas Motor Speedway. Berry and Reddick combined for four top-10 finishes and one top-five.

Ready for some more road racing! 💪🏼 Proud to have @KazGrala behind the wheel of the 31 https://t.co/7ftXu2Zu49 Camaro at @roadamerica next weekend!https://t.co/tAZq9QfL4s pic.twitter.com/yQigPCQsI6 — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) June 26, 2021

“Kaz is a great road racer, with the familiar RCR and ECR combination he has raced the last few years and with Crew Chief Arthur (Arthur) Haire calling the race I am confident we will be able to provide all tools needed for him to earn a great finish in the Henry 180 at Road America,” said Anderson in a statement.

“We have had some tremendous success the last five races with Tyler and Josh driving for us and I hope to continue that with Kaz. I would like to welcome Ruedebusch Development and Construction to the team. I am confident with everything we have in place Kaz will be able to do a very good job and continue the momentum JAR has with a respectable finish.”

Grala Has 32 Starts in his Xfinity Series Career

Primarily a part-time driver across NASCAR’s top three series, Grala has made 32 starts in the Xfinity Series across three seasons. He suited up for two separate teams over 22 races in 2018, posting two top-five finishes and five top-10s. His two best outings were fourth and fifth-place finishes at Daytona International Speedway. Although Grala also finished 11th at Road America.

The 22-year-old only started five races each during the 2019 and 2020 Xfinity Series seasons, but he still showcased his skills behind the wheel. He finished fifth at Road America in 2019 and then fourth at the road course in 2020, building his reputation as an expert when making left and right turns.

“Road America has been a place that I have adapted to very well in recent years. In three starts in the NXS I have earned two Top-Ten finishes and an eleventh,” Grala said, per Jayski. “Those are very respectable numbers at a track that offers high-speed sections, elevation changes, and tight corners. I am excited for this opportunity that Jordan Anderson Racing, Ruedebusch.com, and Bommarito Automotive Group are giving me. The pairing of the chassis from RCR and the engine package from ECR will be very similar to what I have competed in there the last few years.”

Grala will now attempt to reach Victory Lane for the first time in his Xfinity Series career, and he will do so at a track where he has considerable experience. The No. 31 has contended for wins with other drivers controlling it, which will set Grala up for success. Although he will first have to qualify for the race during a morning session on Saturday, July 3.

Grala Contended for Wins in the Truck and Cup Series

While the part-time NASCAR driver has not competed in the Xfinity Series in the 2021 season, he has made starts in the Cup Series and Truck Series. Grala joined Young’s Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, posting an eighth-place finish. He then returned to the Truck Series for the first-ever race weekend at Circuit of the Americas, capturing second place behind Todd Gilliland.

Grala also made two starts in the Cup Series during the 2021 season, finding varying levels of success. He qualified for the Daytona 500 but only completed 115 laps due to NASCAR’s Damaged Vehicle Policy, ultimately finishing 28th.

He returned to the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro on Apr. 25 for the Geico 500. Grala started the Talladega race 38th overall but raced his way into the top 10 while avoiding the multiple wrecks. He finished sixth overall, his second top-10 in only three starts. Grala also finished seventh during the 2020 race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course while replacing Austin Dillon.

READ NEXT: Daniel Suarez’s Consistency Sets Up Playoff Push