Kevin Harvick’s Agency Joins Forces With Riley Herbst

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst has secured a new partnership ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He has joined KHI Management, the full-service sports and celebrity-marketing agency founded by 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.

KHI Management announced the news on February 16 and confirmed that Herbst will join a lineup featuring other drivers in Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Ryan Preece. The organization will help Herbst “find his way” in the sport of stock car racing while helping him with numerous services such as contract negotiations, personal brand development, and endorsements among others.

Dropping some news of our own during the @DAYTONA Media Day! Everyone give a big #TeamKHI welcome to @rileyherbst!! pic.twitter.com/W0NRJoc8IS — #TeamKHI (@KHIManagement) February 16, 2022

This partnership will be crucial for Herbst as he suits up for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He will return to the No. 98 SHR Ford Mustang and pursue his first career win in a national series, as well as a return trip to the playoffs. Meanwhile, KHI Management will provide some important guidance.

“I think as you look at the management side of things and you look at the need for drivers to have representation and have relevant representation — that is relevant in the garage — and having been in the seat, been a bit on the agent side, a bit on the ownership side, TV side, I think that being able to share that experience with a lot of these young kids is no different,” Harvick told Heavy during NASCAR Media Day.

Harvick’s Team Will Help Herbst Continue To Make Moves

The Las Vegas native made his national series debut in 2018 when he made four starts in the Truck Series and one in the Xfinity Series. He continued to make select starts in both series in 2019 while also running part-time in the ARCA Menards Series.

Herbst moved up to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2020 and spent one season with Joe Gibbs Racing before finishing 12th overall in the championship standings. He switched to SHR for the 2021 season and finished 11th after battling to reach the playoffs by virtue of points. Herbst has not yet reached Victory Lane in a national series, but he continues to pursue this goal while driving the lone SHR Xfinity Series entry.

“With Riley, I think the kid is trying to try to find his way in the sport, and I think when when you look at his family and the things that they’ve done in racing in the past, it’s obvious they love to race,” Harvick added. “NASCAR is just a different world. And trying to have our team help these young kids through that process is really intriguing and fun to me. And we couldn’t be happier to try to help Riley pursue his career and the things that he wants to do in NASCAR racing.”

Herbst Will Move Forward With a Packed Daytona Weekend

Now that Herbst has agreed to join KHI Management, he will move forward with a packed weekend of racing. He will compete in season-opening races for both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Herbst will join David Gilliland Racing for the NextEra Energy 250 on February 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 17 Ford F-150 while working with Mechanix Wear as his primary partner. Herbst will work alongside Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray while trying to avoid incidents on the track.

One day later, Herbst will suit up for the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang as he pursues his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

