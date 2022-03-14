Kevin Harvick Turns in a Historic Performance at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick just turned in a historic performance at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang finished sixth and posted his 18th consecutive top-10 at a single track, tying two NASCAR Hall of Famers in the process.

There are only three drivers that have posted 18 consecutive top-10s at a single track. Seven-time champion Richard Petty did so at North Wilkesboro Speedway between 1968-1977 with nine trips to Victory Lane. Fellow seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt set his mark at North Wilkesboro Speedway between 1983 and 1992 while winning four times.

Harvick’s run of 18 top-10s began at Phoenix Raceway in 2012 when posted a runner-up in the spring race and a win at the end of the year. He has maintained this streak at the one-mile track while switching teams, winning seven times, and working with multiple crew chiefs.

Harvick Turned in a Strong Points Day

The driver of the No. 4 did not win a stage or reach Victory Lane during the trip to Phoenix Raceway, but he accumulated a lot of critical points. He finished eighth in Stage 1, third in Stage 2, and sixth overall while his teammate Chase Briscoe won his first career Cup Series race.

With these points added to his total, Harvick continued his steady rise up the championship leaderboard. He started the year 28th after falling victim to the damaged vehicle policy in the Daytona 500, but he moved up to 20th after a seventh-place finish at Auto Club Speedway.

Harvick’s rise continued at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished 12th overall and jumped up to 16th in the standings. Now that he has added another top-10 to his season total, he is 10th overall with a two-point lead over Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, and Martin Truex Jr.

Harvick didn’t win a race during the 2021 season, but he still reached the playoffs after showcasing consistency. He posted 16 top-10 finishes during the regular season and secured his spot in the playoffs. He made it to the Round of 12 but did not advance to the Round of Eight after crashing at the Charlotte Roval.

Harvick Can Cement His Place in History During the 2022 Season

The first race at Phoenix provided Harvick with an opportunity to tie two Hall of Famers on the all-time list. He achieved this goal, but now he can make his own history before the 2022 season ends.

There is one more race at Phoenix in 2022. The Cup Series drivers will return to the one-mile track for the Season Finale 500 on November 6. NBC will provide coverage as Harvick looks to cement his spot as the all-time leader in consecutive wins at a single track.

Before he pursues that goal, however, Harvick will pursue a different objective. He will try to snap a winless streak that dates back to Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2020. If he can do so in the regular season, he will secure his spot in the playoffs. This will provide him with the opportunity to pursue a place in the final four and, potentially, his second championship.

