23XI Racing Majorly Shakes Up Kurt Busch’s Phoenix Scheme

The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry will have a wildly different look during the trip to Phoenix Raceway. Kurt Busch will showcase MoneyLion as his primary partner while showing off the teal and black stock car during the NASCAR Cup Series race on March 13 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

23XI Racing teased the new look with — appropriately enough — a custom pair of Jordans. The teal and black shoes featured Busch’s number on the sides and the MoneyLion logo on the heel. Hours later, the NASCAR Cup Series team dropped a video showcasing Busch’s stock car, which featured a matching color scheme.

The new scheme marks a major change for Busch. There is still a Monster Energy logo, but it has moved to the rear fenders. The MoneyLion logos have taken over the doors and the hood of the stock car.

Busch will now head to the one-mile track in Nevada where he has considerable experience. He has made 38 Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway and posted 20 top-10 finishes, 52.6% of his starts. He also reached Victory Lane at the track during the 2005 season while driving for Roush.

MoneyLion Joined 23XI Racing Ahead of the 2022 Season

The teal and black colors are new for 23XI Racing and the No. 45 team. MoneyLion, who previously worked with Team Penske drivers, joined the two-car operation ahead of the 2022 Cup Series season and agreed to serve as a primary partner for both Busch and Bubba Wallace.

This multi-year deal, which 23XI Racing announced on February 3, includes select races as a primary partner of both the No. 45 and No. 23 teams each year. MoneyLion will also serve as an associate partner for the entire season as Busch and Wallace work together as teammates for the first time.

23XI Racing announced in the initial press release that MoneyLion would debut on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD during the trip to Phoenix Raceway. The company will join Wallace and the No. 23 team at Darlington Raceway on May 8 as part of Throwback Weekend.

Wallace Will Highlight a Different Company in Phoenix

While Busch will showcase MoneyLion for the first time in 2022, Wallace will help another company make its season debut. Root Insurance will take over the No. 23 for the first time with a markedly different scheme.

23XI Racing revealed the new Root Insurance design on March 9 with a special video that provided quick glimpses. The No. 23 will bring back the orange and black colors, albeit with some changes.

While two of Wallace’s Root Insurance schemes from the 2021 season featured a primarily orange stock car with some black accents, the Gen 7 version will have even more black on the rear. Additionally, the No. 23 will now feature black door numbers with a white border to make them stand out from the orange background.

The trip to Phoenix Raceway will mark the fourth consecutive race where Wallace has debuted a new scheme. He kicked off the year with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500 while driving the McDonald’s car. He then debuted the Wheaties scheme at Auto Club Speedway and the Dr. Pepper Cream Soda scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

