Kevin Harvick Partners With Mobil 1 for Unique Promotion

When Kevin Harvick heads out to Circuit of the Americas, he will show off an entirely new paint scheme. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will have a special gold paint scheme featuring dollar bills. The goal will be to celebrate a new giveaway by sponsor Mobil 1.

Starting Sunday at COTA, NASCAR fans will have the opportunity to win cash or other prizes through the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes. They can sign up on the contest website and walk away with $1,000 or more if a Mobil 1-sponsored driver reaches Victory Lane. If someone from the Mobil 1 family does not win, the money will continue to build until one of the drivers eventually takes the checkered flag.

Dolla Dolla Bills Y'all If a @Mobil1 sponsored car wins, you could win $1,000. Head to https://t.co/pKdBcPDiMP for more. pic.twitter.com/7buo5UPZE8 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 19, 2021

“It’s something that we’ve been involved in a lot of these opportunities,” Harvick told Heavy on Wednesday, May 19. “Honestly, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great sponsors on our cars throughout the years at SHR, and Mobil has been a big part of that with different paint schemes and contests. And then I think, you know, for me, the Mobil 1 Thousand contest that we have will create great fan interaction and give them a chance to win some money.

“So everybody likes to win money. So, you know, hopefully, we can get a whole bunch of Mobil cars into Victory Lane and take a whole bunch of their money. It’s always fun, and the car looks great. There’s nothing better than a car with dollar bills all over it. And everybody loves gold. So we’ve got all that covered.”

Harvick will not be the only Mobil 1-sponsored driver trying to help fans win money. The list also includes competitors from Joe Gibbs Racing, Gaunt Brothers Racing, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports.

Harvick’s Team Continues to Create Fan Interaction

The Mobil 1 Thousand promotion is only the latest example of Stewart-Haas Racing and Harvick working with sponsors to gets fans more involved. The team has multiple examples of contests and other engagements that spark conversations.

On Feb. 14, the No. 4 SHR Ford Mustang headed onto Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500. Harvick had the goal of winning the Crown Jewel Race, but the social media team spent time conducting job interviews. Fans could answer questions on Twitter during the race and potentially win the opportunity to join Harvick’s team as a paid pit crew member.

“Well, I can’t take all the credit for that,” Harvick said about the various promotions to Heavy. “I’m fortunate to have, you know, great sponsors who have very creative people in their corners to be able to create these things. I just get to ride the coattails of all the people doing all the work. They know that I don’t mind being involved in these types of programs and helping them promote and be a part of the interaction with the fans.

“So, you know, I think as, as we’ve gone through this last year-and-a-half everybody’s kind of had to rethink exactly what we do, when we do it, and how we do it. And it’s interesting to see all the different avenues that everybody has gone down in order to create that interaction with the fans. Everybody likes to win money, or at least have a chance to win money. So this is right up that alley.”

Harvick Will Test Out COTA Before Showing Off His Gold Ford Mustang

Prior to Sunday’s race in Austin, Harvick will join his fellow NASCAR drivers for a special Wednesday night race. They will log onto the iRacing virtual platform on May 19 for the fourth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, which takes place at Circuit of the Americas.

The virtual recreation of COTA won’t provide the same experience as actually driving around the road course, but Harvick and his peers will have the opportunity to test out some theories about passing zones without worrying about destroying an expensive stock car.

If the 2014 Cup Series champion follows the trend from recent weeks, he will tackle the virtual COTA in a digital recreation of the gold No. 4 SHR Ford Mustang. The fans won’t be able to win the money during this virtual race, but they can sign up for the promotion while watching the virtual race car in action.

