Kevin Harvick Returns Fire at Fan After Snarky Comment on His Career

Kevin Harvick raced for a final time as a NASCAR Cup Series driver in the November 5 season finale at Phoenix, capping off a Hall of Fame career that featured plenty of highlights, including 60 wins and the 2014 championship.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver will move up to the Fox broadcast booth for the 2024 season, where he will work alongside Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy as an analyst. Based on his history on and off the track, it’s safe to assume the 47-year-old will have plenty to say.

He somewhat stepped into his broadcasting role recently when he replied to a post on X by Fox teammate Larry McReynolds about the 2024 Daytona 500, asking fans who they thought would win the season-opening race. One fan responded with a snarky comment.

A twitter smart ass… https://t.co/l38lDSPjbJ — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) December 5, 2023

“Whoever crosses the line first. But you should update your bio, no longer a NASCAR ‘driver,'” the fan wrote.

“A twitter smart ass…,” Harvick fired back.

The fan eventually suggested Ross Chastain would be the winner.

“There we go just a good simple answer,” the driver replied, with a pair of hands applauding.

Kevin Harvick Moving to Fox Broadcast Booth in 2024

Harvick working as a broadcaster for Fox should be a win-win for everyone involved. The 2007 Daytona 500 winner will bring his decades of racing experience to the booth and that includes his past two seasons inside the Next Gen car, which is a dramatically different vehicle than years past. Up until now, there hasn’t been anyone on the Fox broadcast discussing the nuances of the car with his level of knowledge since it debuted in 2022.

> Kevin Harvick to join FOX Sports booth as an analyst in 2024. More: https://t.co/MAGVhrGtnn #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/X0BIk4cVMJ — Zack Albert (@zack_albert) February 6, 2023

In addition, Harvick will bring his personality, which includes a fiery side that he displayed on the track for years. However, he’s also shown a lighthearted and more playful side in the last several years during his work with the network’s drivers-only Xfinity Series broadcasts and appearances on the nightly recap show NASCAR Race Hub.

Kevin Harvick Open to Future Racing in NASCAR

While Harvick responded to the fan’s comment about his social media profile still including “NASCAR Driver,” he interestingly didn’t change it after the exchange. There’s a reason. He hasn’t ruled out returning to race with NASCAR in the future, albeit on a limited basis and not in the Cup Series.

He admitted as much during the November 8 episode of the Dale Jr. Download.

This final weekend wasn't about @KevinHarvick, it was about all those who surrounded him along the way. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/fyRsJV1Vsm — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) November 8, 2023

“The big question: Are you going to drive anything next year?” podcast host Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked.

“I’m not sure yet,” Harvick replied.

“The door’s open?” Junior questioned.

“The door’s open,” he replied. “I’m not going to drive Cup ever again.”

“Ever again,” the host reaffirmed.

“Never again,” the retiring driver confirmed.

“That’s the way I feel,” Earnhardt admitted.

“I can’t be competitive,” Harvick acknowledged. “I can’t make myself go there and say, ‘I’m looking for a top-30 today.’ That’s what it would be. I’m telling you. You’d be lucky to run 30th. It’s too hard.”

Harvick later admitted he would possibly follow Earnhardt’s lead and compete in one-off Xfinity races at some point in the future.

And therefore won’t be changing his profile anytime soon.