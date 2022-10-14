Kurt Busch’s Recovery Becomes Focus of ‘RFTC’ Episode

The seventh episode of “Race For the Championship” aired on October 13, and it addressed the final stretch before the Cup Series playoffs. A significant portion of the episode also focused on Kurt Busch’s continued recovery from a concussion.

Note: The episodes of “Race For the Championship” air every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. They are also all available on the Peacock streaming service.

Busch was on camera for much of the episode. There were glimpses of his win at Kansas Speedway, as well multiple looks at his crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Busch then sat down and explained what went down during this incident that changed the trajectory of his season.

“At Pocono, I wanted to get that first pole for 23XI, and Pocono’s one of my favorites,” Busch said during the episode. “Car was there. I just overstepped the line coming through Turn 3, and it just snapped around so fast and it backed in. And boom, and then I 1,000% knew it was a different kind of hit. That’s been the scary part and tough part.”

Busch’s Time at the Toyota Performance Center Also Took Center Stage

While the episode started with Busch’s crash at Pocono Raceway, it also followed him as he focused on his recovery. This included sequences filmed at the Toyota Performance Center.

The episode featured Busch working with Coach Caitlin Quinn, who spends her days getting the best Toyota drivers in tip-top shape for races across the national series. This includes Busch, John Hunter Nemechek, and many others.

As Busch explained between exercises, he was trying to make improvements with both his vision and hearing. He provided a solid explanation during the episode about what he was experiencing and how it compared to where he needed to be to get back in the race car.

“From two Mondays ago to where I am now, I know I’ve improved,” Busch said after doing some exercises. “Everything shoulders down is ready to rip. It’s just here up has to heal in different ways.”

The Episode Heavily Focused on 2 Other Drivers

While there were multiple sequences focusing on Busch and his recovery, others highlighted two Ford Performance drivers. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski were the other main figures in the episode as they each pursued a spot in the playoffs.

There were some significant differences between the two drivers and their storylines. Keselowski talked about the tradeoffs he has to make as a driver and owner in the NASCAR Cup Series. He specifically mentioned the time that he misses with his wife and children.

Blaney’s segments, for comparison, highlighted two different storylines. There was his life with his girlfriend, Gianna Tulio, and their dogs. There was also the focus on the No. 12 team going winless during the regular season and the constant battle for points with Martin Truex Jr.

The episode covered both drivers during the several races that closed out the regular season. There were trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Indy and Daytona both took up more time due to crashes and other dramatic moments, especially with how they had an effect on both Keselowski and Blaney.