Kurt Busch Addresses Potential Return in 2022

23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has provided an update about his ongoing recovery from a crash at Pocono Raceway. He has said that he is making progress, and he has acknowledged that there is a possibility that he makes a return during the 2022 Cup Series season.

“I feel hopeful,” Busch said on September 27, transcript courtesy of NASCAR Media. “I know that I have more doctor visits and more distance to go, and I keep pushing each week.

“And TPC, Toyota Performance Center, has been a group of angels that have helped me with the workouts and the vestibular (inner-ear and balance) workouts, different nutrition as well, the different supplements and things to help everything re-balance with my vision, my hearing and just overall balance in general.”

Busch made the comments at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was on hand at the track for the annual event where people in NASCAR paint the pit road wall pink to commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This event marked his first media availability in 10 races, and he provided some important information about his recovery.

“Each situation is different,” Busch said. “It’s similar to a breast cancer survivor. Not every story is the same. Not every injury is the same. There’s been a bunch of military guys that have reached out to me, from all the years that I’ve worked with their different foundations, and you feel that village and that support. And so, it’s not just like a broken arm and you get your cast taken off, and then you can go bench-press 300 pounds. It’s a process.”

Busch Remains an Active Member of the Team

The 2004 Cup Series champion has not been cleared to return to the race track. He hasn’t gotten behind the wheel since qualifying at Pocono Raceway on July 16. However, he has remained an active member of the team while working at the shop.

“He’s staying active within the organization,” team owner Denny Hamlin told media members ahead of the race at Texas Motor Speedway. “I’m sure he’s at the shop right now, you know, talking to engineers and whatnot. So he’s fully embedded in the team and trying to help these young guys that we’ve got continue to be better.”

Hamlin did not set a timetable for Busch’s return to the track. He said that the next update will take place the first week of October when the doctor provides information to 23XI Racing. This update will play a significant role in whether Busch can return to action during the 2022 season.

Busch Continues His Fundraising Efforts

While Busch still faces an uncertain future in terms of his racing career, he remains focused on providing some crucial support. The latest example is the return of “Window of Hope,” a fundraising campaign he created after receiving inspiration from a young fan.

Numerous drivers will run pink window nets during the race weekend at the Charlotte Roval as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The NASCAR Foundation will then auction these autographed nets off with the proceeds helping offset out-of-pocket expenses associated with providing care for families currently facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

Back for 2022, @KurtBusch’s “Window of Hope” will raise awareness and funds to support breast cancer awareness in the Charlotte community. 💞🏁#WindowOfHope | @23XIRacing pic.twitter.com/BBpzNfnEeL — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) September 27, 2022

The inaugural “Window of Hope” event raised more than $100,000. According to a breakdown provided by Busch, NASCAR fans helped raise $59,523 by purchasing race-used pink window nets autographed by each driver. Race Team Alliance and Racing America added a $50,000 donation to bring the total to $109,523.

“With NBC’s support behind the scenes last year, with the NASCAR Foundation, we were able to raise close to $100,000,” Busch said. ”NASCAR helped us push it around the country; now we’re doing it locally with our Blue Cross Blue Shield family in North Carolina.

“It’s just neat to see the women come out and the stories that you hear and the support that everybody has in his community, and it’s just nice to see everybody out pushing and making all the walls pink.”