Kyle Busch Kicks Off Bristol Week With 1-Off Race

Kyle Busch is adding to his racing schedule. He will kick off his Bristol week by taking part in an event created by fellow NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

According to a press release, Busch will head to Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., on Thursday, April 6. He will take part in the second running of the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge. He will then attempt to win the Super Late Model race that pays $20,000 to win and $1,000-to-start.

In order to achieve this goal, Busch will join Brandon Overton and the Wells Motorsports team. He will drive the No. 76B as he faces off with Larson, Jonathan Davenport, Overton, Brandon Sheppard, and defending winner Mike Marlar among others.

The packed schedule on April 6 will include hot laps, qualifying, a heat race, and a consolation race. The finale will feature a 50-laps around the 4/10-mile dirt oval in East Tennessee.

Tickets are currently on sale for those that wish to watch Busch face off against dirt racing’s best. Those unable to attend can watch online, provided they have a FloRacing subscription.

Busch Also Competed During a 2021 Dirt Event

The FloRacing Late Model Challenge marks the second time that Busch has kicked off Bristol week by competing in a different dirt race. He also did so in 2021 ahead of the inaugural Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch took part in the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway while driving for Davenport. He was a late arrival after making the trip to Tennessee from Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he still qualified for the feature event after finishing second in one of the 10-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.

Busch went on to finish 11th overall at Bristol Motor Speedway. Davenport captured the win after passing Larson with 15 laps to go. He built up a 3.5-second lead and walked away with the $50,000 prize. Larson finished second overall in the feature.

One week later, Busch made his own trip to Victory Lane. Chase Briscoe lost control on the final turn while battling Tyler Reddick for the win, which sent them both spinning. Busch was able to pull off a last-second pass and win while Reddick finished second.

Busch Will Face Off Against Davenport Once Again

Busch drove for and against Davenport prior to the 2021 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Fast-forward to the 2023 season, and they will face off once again. This time, it will be in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch will make his eighth start of the year for Richard Childress Racing during the April 9 race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will attempt to capture his second consecutive Bristol dirt win — his first was with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Davenport will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut while joining forces with Kaulig Racing. He will drive the No. 13 Nutrien AG Solutions Chevrolet Camaro, which will be an open entry in the field, and he will attempt to showcase his dirt skills in a different vehicle.