Kyle Busch Reveals Team, Car Number for 2023

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has just provided the answer to the biggest question. Kyle Busch has confirmed that he will go to Richard Childress Racing and drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 season.

Busch and team owner Richard Childress met with members of the media at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on September 13 to provide the news. Busch started by taking some shots at the leaks that revealed his move days before it happened. He then spent time thanking his family for all of the love and support as he has gone through this process.

“This process took a lot longer than I wanted it to,” Busch explained in his opening statement. He then went on to reference some of the stress that he has gone through in the past few months. “I had to find a place where I could go win races immediately. I also needed to find a place I could reset.”

Busch confirmed during this press conference that the deal started to come together during the last week. He also said that this will be a multi-year agreement with Richard Childress Racing. He will drive the No. 8 for the foreseeable future while working with Tyler Reddick’s crew chief, Randall Burnett.

Childress Made Some Other Announcements During the Presser

The owner of RCR headed onto the dais, and he kicked off his portion of the press conference by giving Busch his watch as a signing bonus. He wanted to make a point that the infamous punching incident from 2011 is now behind them, and they are moving forward.

Along with having Busch “hold his watch,” Childress also took some time to address Samantha and Brexton Busch. He spoke about the importance of family before giving a contract to the young driver that includes the option to drive for RCR in the future.

In terms of sponsors, Childress did not provide as many details. He confirmed that there are still some already in place for Busch and the No. 8 team. RCR will just provide that information at a later date after working out the schedules for all of those that have jumped on board. For now, the team will stick with the announcement that Busch is going to “take his talents to Welcome.”

A Different Member of the Family Spearheaded This Deal

Interestingly enough, Childress revealed that it was not initially his idea to bring Busch into the fold. His grandson, Austin Dillon, was actually the one that came up with this idea after another major change inside the building.

The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet approached Childress after news broke that Tyler Reddick would move over to 23XI Racing in 2024. Dillon suggested that Childress pursue Busch and have him take over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Dillon, who is friends with Busch, set up the initial meeting with Childress. As the two-time Cup Series champion explained, this first meeting went very well and led to him ultimately making this major decision to move over to a historic organization.