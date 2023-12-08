Kyle Larson Takes Controversial Stance, Says NASCAR Fans Want Quieter Race Cars

Kyle Larson and his words have landed him in hot water in the past. To his credit, he atoned for that mistake and has let his performance on the track do most of the talking, including winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

That’s not to say he doesn’t have opinions. He does. And he’s been more willing to share them in the last couple of years. He did just that when asked about the use of mufflers following the December 6 testing session of the short-track package at Phoenix.

Mufflers have been a divisive topic over the past couple years. While @KyleLarsonRacin didn’t notice a change in cooling, he’s a fan of what was tested today … he believes it will help the “fan experience.” #NASCAR @drdiandra and @devonhenry77 with the questions. pic.twitter.com/EmKUWNLWRZ — Cole Cusumano (@Cole_Cusumano_) December 6, 2023

“I haven’t felt really a heat difference,” Larson told gathered media. “You know, I could definitely tell a sound difference, which I like. I definitely think our race cars are way too loud. And probably are still too loud with the mufflers.”

A reporter followed up asking if the quieter car offered any kind of advantage.

“No, it doesn’t,” the 31-year-old driver said. “I think the cars could be quieter just to help the fan experience.”

Kyle Larson Gets Support From Michael Waltrip

Quieter and fan experience are two things that don’t go together when talking about NASCAR. That’s like suggesting (insert the name of your favorite rock band) should turn down the volume in their concerts.

Sound, and more specifically, loud sound is one of, if not the main thing a first-time fan remembers about their NASCAR experience. It’s that memorable because you can’t replicate the feeling of your clothing and chest vibrating with the roar of passing cars in any other setting.

Interestingly, Larson isn’t alone in his thinking. He has support from Fox broadcaster and two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, who took to X and shared similar thoughts on the subject.

The @NASCAR at track fan experience with be greatly enhanced by reducing the noise the cars make. Continual R&D and innovative forward thinking will deliver the solution and the difference between cool sounding race cars and the deafening noise they make now. — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) December 6, 2023

“The @NASCAR at track fan experience with be greatly enhanced by reducing the noise the cars make,” he wrote. “Continual R&D and innovative forward thinking will deliver the solution and the difference between cool sounding race cars and the deafening noise they make now.”

Fans responded to both the current and former drivers’ remarks and didn’t sugarcoat how they felt.

“Nobody asked for this. We asked for more hp,” wrote one fan.

“Mikey that is one thing that makes Dega and Daytona so good though,” another posted.

“Well that makes no sense,” one fan said, summing up the feelings of many.

Kyle Larson Took Another Odd Stance Just Over a Year Ago

Unsurprisingly, Larson’s position on reducing sound at NASCAR races isn’t a popular one. But it’s not the first time he’s taken a stance that wasn’t well received. It happened just over a year ago after the October 30 Martinsville race where Ross Chastain pulled off his miracle move on the final lap to pass multiple cars and advance to the Championship 4.

While fans and drivers, including those from other series around the world, lauded the move, the HMS driver was harshly critical during his post-race interview.

Kyle Larson wasn't a fan of what Ross Chastain did on the last lap. "That's not a good look for our sport. Maybe you guys think it's cool. I think it's embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/7CNzcTDkLC — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) October 30, 2022

“Have you seen Chastain’s move?” one reporter asked.

“Yeah, I did,” Larson responded.

“What about that?” the reporter questioned.

“I don’t know,” Larson said with a shrug. “What do you guys think?”

“Do you think you inspired it at all last year?” another reporter asked, referring to his similar move in 2021 at Darlington.

“Yeah, and I’m a bit, uh, I don’t know, embarrassed that I did because that was pretty embarrassing, honestly,” Larson said. “That’s not a good look for our sport — at all. I don’t know what you guys think. You probably think it’s cool. But I think it’s pretty embarrassing.”

“Why don’t you think it’s a good look?” another reporter asked.

“Why do you think it’s a good look?” the driver countered. After the reporter failed to answer, the driver repeated the question.

“I don’t know. Fans cheered, I guess,” the reporter replied.

“It’s not a good look,” Larson finished with a shake of his head.

Turns out, Larson was wrong. The Hail Melon is now viewed as one of the all-time greatest moves in NASCAR history. Will he be wrong on a quieter NASCAR?

Time will tell.