Spencer Boyd Brings Back Fan-Favorite Michael Waltrip Scheme

The No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado is going to have a bright and festive look during NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend. Spencer Boyd is going to head to Darlington Raceway with a Michael Waltrip tribute scheme.

Boyd unveiled the new look on April 20. He revealed that the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet will have a red, blue, and yellow scheme in honor of Waltrip’s Hawaiian Punch Pontiac from the 1985 and 1986 seasons. The entry will even have a font that matches the numbers from Waltrip’s original car. Boyd also revealed that primary partner RimTyme originally came up with the idea to showcase the classic look.

Michael made mention of me in my very first NASCAR race and has been very kind to me over the years. That is why it is special for me to honor him with this throwback. Thank you @MW55 ! Learn more: https://t.co/OzobMiFE3q pic.twitter.com/8BDPlPj5vU — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) April 20, 2022

“Throwbacks are an opportunity to celebrate NASCAR’s history; I love them,” Boyd said in a press release. “We asked RimTyme to pick the scheme this year so when they came back with Michael’s Hawaiian Punch car a big smile came across my face. Michael made mention of me on the broadcast at my very first NASCAR race, so I find it fitting to honor him this way.”

The Hawaiian Punch scheme debuted during Waltrip’s first season in the Cup Series. He started five races during his limited schedule, and he debuted the bright scheme at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Waltrip brought back the Hawaiian Punch car for a 1985 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before running the scheme full-time in 1986.

Waltrip Contended for Top-10 Finishes With Hawaiian Punch

Waltrip did not secure any top-10 finishes during his first full-time season, but he came close. He contended for multiple and led the first laps of his career while driving the No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac, a car that still resides in his personal collection.

Waltrip’s best statistical performances took place at Martinsville Speedway and Pocono Raceway. He finished 11th in both races. The race at Martinsville, in particular, snapped a three-race streak of mechanical issues sending Waltrip to the garage early.

The Kentucky native ended his first full-time season in the Hawaiian Punch car with nine top-15 finishes and an average finish of 20.8. He also ended the 1986 season second in the Rookie of the Year standings behind Alan Kulwicki.

Boyd Will Gain Experience at Darlington Raceway

Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway will provide an opportunity for Boyd. He will gain more experience at The Lady in Black while making his fourth career start at the track in the Camping World Truck Series.

Boyd made his Truck Series debut at Darlington during the 2020 season. He drove the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet with a throwback Freedom Warranty scheme, and he finished 26th overall. Boyd then added top-25 finishes during the races in 2021.

If Boyd makes major strides in the Waltrip tribute scheme, he will potentially help fans save some money. Primary partner RimTyme has a promotion where a 12th-place finish by the Missouri native will result in a $212 off a new rim and tire package for fans at select locations.

“We are in the business of helping making vehicles look unique,” said Brock Roberts of RimTyme in the press release. “This throwback scheme pays tribute to a car and a race car driver that push the limits, just like us. We are proud to be associated with both Spencer and Michael Waltrip for this special race that happens to be in the middle of where most of our stores are.”

