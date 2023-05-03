Kyle Larson Headlines New Racing Documentary From FOX Sports

Kyle Larson‘s quest for wins outside of NASCAR is about to take center stage during a new documentary series. He will help FOX Sports and FloSports highlight the danger and excitement of dirt racing.

Announced on May 3, “Dirt: The Last Great American Sport” will follow the 2021 Cup Series champion as he competes against the best names in dirt racing. The list includes 2022 USAC Silver Crown champion Justin Grant, 2019 USAC National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, and 19-Time USAC National Series winner Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull.

.@FOXSports Films’ new documentary series DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at dirt track racing superstars @KyleLarsonRacin @JustinGrant40 @TyCourtney7BC @TMezdriftz premieres May 16 at 7PM ET on FS1 🔗https://t.co/MfSH2T7iip pic.twitter.com/ntFcBuVdsK — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 3, 2023

These racers will provide interviews over the course of five episodes as they explain how they gamble with their lives every time they climb into their dirt cars for prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, King’s Royal, and BC39.

The first episode of “Dirt: The Last Great American Sport” will debut on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the documentary series while putting dirt racing in front of a larger audience.

Larson Has Regularly Showed Dedication to Dirt Racing

Dirt racing has been an arena in which Larson has regularly competed. He grew up competing on dirt, and he has only continued to do so since moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series. Though he is not alone considering that Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Alex Bowman have all recently competed in dirt events.

Larson has won some of the most prestigious events, including the Knoxville Nationals and the King’s Royal. He has also helped raise the amount of money available for dirt wins by launching the High Limit Racing Series with three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.

In Iowa tonight for @HighLimitRacing at @34Raceway. If you’re in the area, come out. Tickets available on @tickethoss or watch live on @FloRacing. pic.twitter.com/cAOsCRbHqi — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) April 25, 2023

High Limit Racing is only in its first season, but it has drawn in a wide variety of competitors. The list includes dirt aces and drivers from the NASCAR ranks alike.

“FloSports is thrilled to unveil the untold saga of American dirt track racing, captivating racing fans with an immersive and cinematic journey,” said Ray Machuca, EVP of Filmes and Entertainment, FloSports.

“Viewers will be thrown into the heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled world of dirt track racing, experiencing the exhilarating highs and crushing lows through the eyes of the fearless drivers themselves.”

The Subject Matter Has Added Significance

The danger inherent to dirt racing was a prominent part of the trailer. There were shots of cars flipping after hitting the wall or other cars, and there were comments about losing friends.

This subject matter has added significance after a recent dirt race. Alex Bowman, one of Larson’s teammates, fractured a vertebra while competing in one of the High Limit Racing events. He will have to miss three to four weeks of Cup Series action while Josh Berry replaces him in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro.

Bowman’s injury brought attention back to the conversation surrounding extracurricular activities. One side expressed the opinion that drivers should not do anything outside of NASCAR that could put their careers at risk.

The other side expressed the opinion that life is dangerous and that drivers need to be able to do things that make them happy or help them get better behind the wheel.

Hendrick Motorsports is not making any changes to its procedure in the immediate future. The organization will not ban its drivers from competing in other racing series for the time being. Though this could change if there is another injury.