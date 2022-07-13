Kyle Larson Announces New Racing Series

The 2021 Cup Series champion is once again putting in some work to support other racing series. Kyle Larson and three-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet have announced a new series featuring sprint cars and big prize purses.

The new series, High Limit Racing, will debut in 2023 and will be exclusive to FloRacing. There will be 12 midweek races that feature sizable prize purses. Two “marquee” events will feature a $50,000-to-win prize that helps make up a $140,000 purse.

The other 10 events will have a $23,000-to-win prize, as well as an $80,000 purse. Finally, the new series will have a points fund at the end of the year totaling $120,000.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 Mid-week racing and big💰only on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/SKjWkY2MKH — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) July 13, 2022

“Our mission is to help sprint car racing become bigger and better,” Larson said in a press release. “The High Limit Sprint Car Series will not only create more opportunities for sprint car drivers to race mid-week shows for big money, but also give dirt track fans more great racing to attend. They can watch live or on-demand too, thanks to FloRacing. I’m very excited to get it started.”

High Limit Racing Has Announced the Opening Event

The announcement video and press release revealed the prize purse and the number of events. It did not reveal the dates or locations of all of the races. Though the press release did provide information about one important event.

The series will begin on Tuesday, August 16th. Larson and the top sprint car drivers will head to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind., for the High Limit Open. This event will feature a $70,000 total event purse with a $22,022-to-win prize.

Larson has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the event. He will take over the No. 57 Finley Farms entry owned by Silva Motorsports, and he will battle on the dirt with numerous competitors to be revealed at a later date.

Larson & Sweet Previously Announced Another Big Partnership

This new racing series is the latest project for both Larson and Sweet. They also joined forces in 2021 to become promoters of Silver Dollar Speedway, a quarter-mile track located in Chico, Calif.

The duo announced the news in November 2021, weeks after Larson won at Phoenix Raceway and captured the first Cup Series championship of his career. They issued a joint press release with the track and confirmed that they would focus on making improvements to the fan and driver experience while “sprucing up” the facility. They also said that Colby Copeland would be part of the new partnership while serving as the liaison between promoters, drivers, and fans.

“Our goal is to continue to provide entertaining, exciting auto racing and introduce new ideas to enhance the fan and driver experiences,” Sweet said at the time while confirming that he would oversee the day-to-day operations.

“I‘ve always loved Silver Dollar Speedway. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the Gold Cup (Race of Champions). I‘ve learned a lot about the racing business the last eight years on the Outlaw tour and I have promoted some races along the way.”

