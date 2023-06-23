Kyle Larson Joins Forces With JR Motorsports for Mid-Week Event

Kyle Larson previously delivered an Xfinity Series win for JR Motorsports during the 2022 season. Now, he will try to capture one for the team in a different series.

According to a press release, Larson will join JR Motorsports for a trip to Caraway Speedway on June 28. He will make his Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour debut as he drives the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Late Model. Larson will also become teammates with Carson Kvapil, the defending LMSC series champion.

Some news. Looking forward to the @CARSTour at Caraway next week. Thanks for the opportunity @DaleJr and @JRMotorsports. pic.twitter.com/lO3mbkN6fl — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 23, 2023

“I thought it would be fun,” Larson said in a press release. “I like racing on the local level. I feel like I can have an impact on the crowds at the facility and the viewership.

“I hope I can go there and have fun, and put on a good show for the fans. I’m looking forward to it. Thanks to Dale for the opportunity.”

JR Motorsports Has Recent Success at Caraway Speedway

Larson is no stranger to competing in a variety of racing series. He has done so countless times throughout his career, and this CARS Tour event only continues the trend.

Larson will have confidence in strong equipment heading toward Caraway Speedway. After all, Kvapil has three wins on the season already, and he is the points leader. Kvapil also won the Old North State Nationals at Caraway Speedway in March 2022 after leading 59 of the 200 laps.

“It’s really cool that Kyle is coming to Caraway with us,” Kvapil said. “He’s a NASCAR champion and one of those guys who can drive anything and be really competitive right away.

“As a team, we’ve been pretty good at Caraway, with the win last season in the Old North State Nationals, and I know how our cars perform there. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to race with him.”

Larson Has Enjoyed Several Wins in 2023

One of the most talented drivers in all of motorsports, Larson has achieved success in a variety of events spread across multiple racing series. In NASCAR alone, he has celebrated wins across the three national series.

Larson has won two points-paying Cup Series races in the first 16 weeks of the season — Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway — the latter of which checked off a career-long goal. Larson also won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The list of wins continues with the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway, which checked off another goal on Larson’s career list, and the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The success extends to the High Limit Sprint Car Series, which Larson created with Brad Sweet. He currently leads the standings with 480 points after five completed events.

Larson built up this lead with A Feature wins at Wayne County Speedway, Tri-City Speedway, and Eagle Raceway. Larson also won a World of Outlaws event at Huset’s Speedway. These four straight wins have helped him accumulate more than $110,000 in prize money.

These are only some examples of Larson’s wins in 2023. He will have more opportunities to pursue trophies as he continues with the Cup Series season, takes on more High Limit events, and joins forces with JR Motorsports.