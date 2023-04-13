NASCAR Adds Active Champion to Greatest Drivers List

NASCAR continues to unveil additions to the list of Greatest Drivers as it moves toward 75 overall. 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has now joined the list as he continues the pursuit of more wins.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro was added to the list on Thursday, April 13. He became the first active driver among the new additions to the list of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers. Though Seth Eggert of Kickin’ the Tires noted that 11 of the original 50 Greatest Drivers were active in 1998 when they were added to the list.

The honor takes place two weeks after Larson won his first race of the 2023 season. He led 93 laps at Richmond Raceway, and he held off Josh Berry on the final restart to punch his ticket back to the playoffs.

This win was the 20th of Larson’s Cup Series career. He broke his tie with Greg Biffle, Buck Baker, Fonty Flock, and Davey Allison before moving into a tie with Speedy Thompson for 42nd on the all-time wins list.

Larson Has Achieved Success in NASCAR’s National Series

The California native is part of an esteemed list. He is one of 40 drivers to win a race across all three national series, and he is a Cup Series champion after a dominant campaign in 2021.

Larson, who missed the majority of 2020 while serving a suspension, made his national series debut in 2012 with four Craftsman Truck Series starts. He moved up to the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis in 2013, and he has remained a mainstay ever since.

Larson finished eighth in the championship standings in 2013 after going winless, but he was able to secure a spot in the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing. This kicked off a career that has featured 20 trips to Victory Lane — 14 with Hendrick Motorsports — and a 10-win season in 2021.

Larson has 35 total wins in the national NASCAR series. Two were in the Craftsman Truck Series, 13 were in the Xfinity Series, and 20 were in the Cup Series. He also has one Crown Jewel in his collection after winning the 2021 Coca-Cola 600.

This Addition Sets Up More Intriguing Options

The decision to include Larson on the list of NASCAR’s Greatest Drivers is fitting considering the success he has already achieved in the NASCAR Cup Series. It also sets up more options from the ranks of active drivers.

Jimmie Johnson is not a full-time driver now, but he was likely an automatic choice for the selection panel. His 83 wins and seven Cup Series championships are fitting reasons, as is his popularity among the fanbase.

Other names that will likely be unveiled in the coming days are Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. Both are two-time champions. Busch has 61 career wins while Logano has 32.

Another automatic selection should be Kevin Harvick. The Closer is in the midst of his final season, and he continues to put himself in contention for wins. He has already made 60 trips to Victory Lane in his career, and he has a championship to his name.

There are multiple other active drivers that could hear their names called in the weeks leading up to Darlington Raceway. This list includes 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., 2012 champion Brad Keselowski, 2004 champion Kurt Busch, and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.