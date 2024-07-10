Kyle Larson Returns Fire After Another Team’s Spotter Criticizes Him

Kyle Larson finished third in the July 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Chicago behind winner Shane van Gisbergen and runner-up finisher Ty Gibbs. The 2021 Cup champion had an entertaining battle with the New Zealander early in the race as both drivers went back and forth, trading the top spot on several occasions.

During the July 8 episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast, the crew talked about that highlight reel action between the pair of racers and co-host TJ Majors, who also spots for Brad Keselowski, offered up his take on the situation.

That cool shirt must have froze some of your brain cells @Tjmajors 😜 https://t.co/vT8HMamOhm pic.twitter.com/q03YwVAbkr — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 9, 2024

“He was making him overdrive the corners on purpose,” Majors said SVG was doing to Larson. “Larson is obviously no lack of talent. You watch SVG’s in-car and he’s missing like every single corner. You know Shane’s back there probably just smiling a little waiting. You know what I mean? Really fun to watch.”

The Dirty Mo Media account shared the clip of Majors’ and Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft’s remarks on X. Larson responded specifically to the No. 6 spotter.

“That cool shirt must have froze some of your brain cells @Tjmajors,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver wrote, including a GIF of Jimmy Fallon delivering a mock backhand.

Larson was referring to a cool shirt that Majors wore on the spotters’ stand during the June 30 race weekend in Nashville.

Kyle Larson Pokes Fun at Christopher Bell in New Hampshire

Larson showing his personality and delivering a witty response goes against the perception of some fans that believe HMS drivers are quiet and boring. For those paying attention, this isn’t anything new for Larson.

Before the June 23 New Hampshire race, the No. 5 pilot couldn’t help himself and responded after his longtime dirt rival and fellow Cup competitor Christopher Bell slipped up during a press conference and inadvertently confirmed the already well-known rumor that Chase Briscoe would be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 — although the No. 20 driver only mentioned “Chase” before catching himself.

Man totally blind sided by this news! Wishing @chaseelliott the best on his new adventure at @JoeGibbsRacing. Have enjoyed you as a teammate! 😂 Good Luck #d19 https://t.co/MLNUG7Qyim — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 21, 2024

“Man totally blind sided by this news! Wishing @chaseelliott the best on his new adventure at @JoeGibbsRacing,” Larson posted on X. “Have enjoyed you as a teammate! Good Luck #d19.”

When later asked about the funny post during media availabilities in New Hampshire, Larson couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I was really proud of it,” he said smiling. “I was typing it so fast I couldn’t wait to get it out. I texted Bell and Briscoe I think before I even sent that tweet that I was [expletive] dying.”

Larson Regularly Showing Sense of Humor

Larson’s comical take on Bell’s remarks before New Hampshire received a lot of attention but it was just a sampling of the HMS driver’s humorous side he has shared recently.

On July 2, he offered a couple of witty replies on X, first responding to a post that showed Ty Gibbs beating him for the win in a hotly-contested Xfinity Series race at Road America in 2022.

Appreciate @TyGibbs taking me around his school. Highly recommend. 5.0 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/at6kh6nshI — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 2, 2024

“Appreciate @TyGibbs taking me around his school. Highly recommend. 5.0,” he wrote, including five stars.

He also replied to another post that talked about how HMS teammate William Byron would be racing for bragging rights in an upcoming CARS Tour event that Larson raced at a year earlier and finished eighth.

“The bar was set very low,” Larson said. “It wouldn’t be anything to brag about.”

NASCAR has asked for its drivers to show their personalities. Kyle Larson is doing it a lot lately and the fans — even those who don’t regularly cheer for him — appreciate it. Or at least they should.