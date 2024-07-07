Ty Gibbs Admits to ‘Embarrassing’ Mistake Before Dousing Reporter With His Drink

Ty Gibbs had one of the best cars in the July 6 Xfinity Series race through the streets of Chicago, finishing second behind Shane van Gisbergen and ahead of Kyle Larson. While his overall performance was impressive, there was one moment at the first stage break that puzzled everyone watching when the No. 19 car unexpectedly slowed going down pit road, which a trailing Cole Custer responded by passing him on the left and NASCAR subsequently penalized him for his action.

During post-race interviews, NBC’s Dave Burns asked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver what happened.

“I just was taking a break on pit road. I was going slow,” Gibbs said, before pausing.

“What?” a confused Burns questioned.

“No, I was in first gear,” the driver responded. “I was in the wrong gear, so that was a little embarrassing but I think we finally got back around them.”

“A note for tomorrow, then,” the reporter replied.

“Yeah,” Gibbs answered.

“He’ll get it tomorrow, guys,” Burns said before the driver surprisingly lifted his Monster Energy can and doused the reporter with some of its contents before walking away. “Woah. There we go. Hey, he promised me he would do that.”

Ty Gibbs Showing a Lighter Side in Recent Weeks

The veteran reporter, based on his remarks, clearly knew Gibbs planned on splashing him with his drink. The move was certainly a departure from how the 21-year-old driver has found himself in the news during his first two seasons in the Cup Series. On numerous occasions, his temper, and more specifically, his on-track actions and use of blue language on the team radio have consistently received criticism and made headlines.

Play

However, Gibbs joking around with Burns was the second time in three weeks that the driver has shared a humorous side with the media. The other happened during June 22 media availabilities in New Hampshire when the driver was questioned about his hopes of winning his first Cup race.

“Yeah, I don’t really think about it. I just try and go and win every week. I don’t really think about it sitting there and doing it,” Gibbs said, before lifting his arm and looking at his watch.

“Sorry, my watch went off. Mom’s calling me. I don’t want to answer,” he smiled. “Hammering me with questions. More questions than you guys are going to ask me.”

Is Ty Gibbs Destined for Win?

Interestingly, Gibbs sharing a humorous side comes while he’s in the middle of his worst stretch of results in 2024. In three out of the last four Cup races, the No. 54 pilot has finished 23rd or worse — his 16th at New Hampshire, the best, and 37th at Sonoma, the worst of the season.

Despite those lackluster results of late, most experts believe he will be making a trip to Victory Lane at some point this season. Through 19 races, he’s recorded eight top-10 finishes, half of those inside the top 5, including a career-best runner-up finish at Darlington.

He’s got the equipment and based on his past results in the Xfinity Series, including winning the 2022 championship, he’s got the talent. It feels like it’s a matter of time before he hoists a trophy. Until then, he’s taking a more lighthearted approach and having some fun with the media and showing a more mature side that will only benefit him in the future.