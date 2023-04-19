Tony Stewart Takes Over Chase Briscoe’s Talladega Scheme

The No. 14 Ford Mustang is going to have “an old goat” on it during the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Chase Briscoe will run a scheme poking fun at Tony Stewart and the series of Mahindra Tractors commercials they filmed together.

Stewart-Haas Racing revealed the scheme on April 18 ahead of the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. The team showed certain clips from the commercials featuring the Hall of Famer and the 2021 Rookie of the Year.

The NASCAR Cup Series team then showed off the unique design that features a stylized version of Stewart in his bathrobe, piles of “fan mail,” and a message reading “You Old Goat.”

Hey @TonyStewart, looks like @ChaseBriscoe_14 has a surprise for the old GOAT at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/6yia6SLxTO — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 18, 2023

Briscoe will showcase this special Mahindra Tractors scheme while contending for his second career Cup Series win. Meanwhile, Stewart will be in the FOX Sports booth once again as he provides analysis alongside play-by-play man Mike Joy and former SHR driver Clint Bowyer.

Briscoe Has 4 Cup Series Starts at Talladega Superspeedway

The current driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang has been full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2021 season when he replaced Bowyer. He left the No. 98 Ford that he took to Victory Lane 11 times in the Xfinity Series, and he began battling the best drivers in NASCAR.

Briscoe has nine starts at Talladega Superspeedway across the three national NASCAR series. He took on the Alabama track once in the Craftsman Truck Series, four times in the Xfinity Series, and four times in the Cup Series.

Three of these Cup Series starts have resulted in top-15 finishes. Briscoe finished 11th in his first start at Talladega and 14th in his second. A crash derailed the 2022 Geico 500, but he secured his first top-10 finish in the fall during the YellaWood 500.

Briscoe will now make his fifth career Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway, and he will use the opportunity to showcase Stewart’s pink and white coffee cup.

Mahindra Tractors Joined SHR Ahead of the 2022 Season

Briscoe’s first season in the Cup Series led to him winning Rookie of the Year over Front Row Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo. Though he only secured three top-10 finishes behind the wheel of the No. 14 Ford.

Prior to the 2022 season, Briscoe landed a new partner. He joined forces with Mahindra Tractors as the company agreed to serve as the anchor partner in both the Cup Series and as Briscoe took on the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Briscoe delivered solid performances for Mahindra during the 2022 season. He finished third in the Daytona 500 and then he won his first career Cup Series race three weeks later at Phoenix Raceway.

Briscoe was able to secure a spot in the playoffs after winning at Phoenix Raceway, and he worked his way through the Rounds of 16 and 12 while overcoming points deficits.

He also came within five laps of winning at Martinsville Speedway and reaching the championship four for the first time, but Christopher Bell was able to chase him down and take the lead with fresher tires on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.