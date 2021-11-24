Landon Cassill Expanding Deal With Key Sponsor: Report

A key partner has extended its deal with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill. Voyager Digital, a prominent crypto broker, will continue sponsoring the Xfinity Series driver while trying to find him a winning ride.

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal first provided the update. He explained that the company viewed the partnership with the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller driver as successful and said that internal data showed that NASCAR fans have signed up for the company’s services. Additionally, Voyager Digital found success by using race day hospitality opportunities as rewards for customers.

Crypto platform @InvestVoyager says its foray into NASCAR has been successful and that it is extending its sponsorship of @LandonCassill as a result. ➖ Voyager CEO @Ehrls15 says there will be an announcement soon but that they want to find Cassill 'a winning car for next year.' pic.twitter.com/0BuEEOcVMJ — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 22, 2021

According to Stern’s report, Voyager Digital will provide more details about the partnership extension in the “next two weeks.” An interesting twist is that Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich said that the company wants to find the NASCAR driver a “winning car” for the upcoming season.

Voyager & Cassill First Joined Forces in 2021

The Iowa native started out the 2021 season with a few primary partners, such as Drydene and MaintenX. However, he debuted a new scheme on May 22 during the trip to Circuit of the Americas. He drove the No. 4 Chevrolet with Voyager branding.

Voyager became a key part of Cassill’s season, starting in June. The company sponsored him at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19 and then remained the No. 4’s primary partner for the rest of the year. The only exception was the September 11 race at Richmond.

Voyager partnered with Cassill for a total of 19 races, and he competed in 18 of them. He was one of the few drivers that did not qualify for the season-ending race at Phoenix on November 6. However, Voyager was on the stock car for a 12th-place run at Martinsville Speedway on October 30.

Cassill Has Contended in Various Levels of Equipment During His Career

While Cassill posted an average finish of 22.8 during the 2021 season, he has turned in multiple strong performances throughout his time in the Xfinity Series. He has secured a total of 14 top-10 finishes and one top-five in the span of 176 career starts.

A fitting example is the 2008 season when Cassill made 19 starts for JR Motorsports in the No. 5 Chevrolet. He secured five top-10 finishes, including a pair of sixth-place runs, and he won the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Adding to the evidence that Cassill has the ability to contend is a pair of starts for Phoenix Racing. He joined the now-defunct team for a 2009 race at Memphis and a 2011 race at Daytona International Speedway, turning in strong performances during both races. He finished 10th at Memphis and third at Daytona International Speedway.

Cassill has no shortage of experience across NASCAR’s top three series. He has made 326 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 176 in the Xfinity Series, and eight in the Camping World Truck Series. Cassill has yet to reach Victory Lane, but he has a combined 18 top-10 finishes and three top-fives.

The veteran driver should have the opportunity to add to these statistics during the 2022 season. He and Voyager Digital still need to announce more plans for the future, but they should provide these updates in the coming weeks.

