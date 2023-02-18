Legacy Motor Club Extends Deal With Longtime Partner

Erik Jones will have a key partner back on the No. 43 for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Legacy Motor Club and the United States Air Force have reached an extension.

Legacy MC announced the news on February 18. The team confirmed that the U.S. Air Force will continue to show its support for the 15th year after the addition of Jimmie Johnson as a co-owner and the name change from Petty GMS to Legacy MC.

The announcement also provided the first look at the updated scheme. Jones will drive a Thunderbirds-inspired Chevrolet Camaro that features a white base with blue and red elements. The No. 43 Chevrolet will also have gold door numbers.

U.S. Air Force will have three primary races with Erik Jones this season: Talladega, Charlotte, and fall Bristol pic.twitter.com/l2lluPYZpi — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) February 18, 2023

“It’s been an honor to represent the U.S. Air Force the last few years and I’m excited to continue our partnership to have them on our No. 43 Camaro for this season,” Jones said in a press release.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some pretty remarkable Airman the last few seasons and I look forward to meeting many more this year. Our partnership with the Air Force is such a great program to be a part of and I hope we can give them a little excitement this season and a few trips to Victory Lane.”

Legacy MC Set the U.S. Air Force Schedule

The return of the United States Air Force brings with it primary sponsorship for three races. This is one fewer than in 2022, but it still provides Jones with multiple opportunities to pursue strong performances.

The updated scheme will first make its appearance during the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. This is the same track where he finished sixth with a U.S. Air Force scheme in 2022.

Now that the whole squad has had a chance to experience the pride and precision of the U.S Air Force, there’s no better time to share that they will be returning to the 43 car this year with a special Thunderbirds paint scheme. We’re ready to #AimHigh in 2023✈️ @USAFRecruiting pic.twitter.com/7TDv2FQtvr — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) February 18, 2023

The scheme will return on May 28 as Jones takes part in an important event — the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He will attempt to complete the 600 Miles of Remembrance while displaying a fallen service member’s name on his No. 43.

The final race featuring the U.S. Air Force scheme will take place during the playoffs. It will return on September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway, which serves as the final race in the Round of 16.

Jones Will Now Begin an Important Season

The extension with the U.S. Air Force takes place before the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Jones will now move forward and compete in an important season for his career and his team.

The 2023 Daytona 500 marks the true start of the Legacy MC era, which features a new ownership structure. Additionally, it marks the second consecutive season where Jones will have a teammate. Though it will be Noah Gragson in 2023 after Ty Dillon drove the No. 42 in 2022.

Jones is now the veteran leader at Petty GMS considering that he has been the driver of the No. 43 since the start of the 2021 season. He has controlled the entry in 72 events while delivering 19 top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and one win.

Jones will now move forward to 250 total career starts while pursuing more wins and working alongside Gragson. He will do so while showcasing such partners as the U.S. Air Force, STP, and Allegiant Airlines.