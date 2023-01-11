Petty GMS Changes Name, Reveals Jimmie Johnson’s Number

Petty GMS has provided some big news. The NASCAR Cup Series team has changed its name and revealed Jimmie Johnson‘s number for the 2023 season.

Johnson appeared on “TODAY” on January 11 to reveal the news. He announced that Petty GMS will now go by the name of Legacy Motor Club, or Legacy M.C. Additionally, he revealed that he will drive the No. 84 during his part-time season, which flips his iconic number.

This has been exciting to work on and finally see come to life today! Excited to build my LEGACY with all the great men and women at LEGACY M.C. Let’s go win! 🏆 🏁 pic.twitter.com/4ongEflbPD — Joey Cohen (@Joey_Cohen) January 11, 2023

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said in a press release. “We felt it was important to have a name [LEGACY] that honored the past and acknowledged the future.

“The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. LEGACY M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the racecar.”

Johnson Will Reunite With a Familiar Partner

Johnson answered multiple important questions on January 11. He revealed the new team name and finally answered the lingering questions about his door number.

One of Johnson’s sponsors also provided some important details on January 11. Carvana, which jumped on board for the seven-time Cup Series champion’s IndyCar career, announced that it will join him for the Daytona 500.

500 miles. 200 laps. An unforgettable race deserves an unforgettable driver – we’re thrilled to announce that @jimmiejohnson will partner with @gocarvana for this year’s Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/dYpfNvXkwK — Carvana Racing (@CarvanaRacing) January 11, 2023

There were no other details provided about Johnson’s sponsor lineup, but there was one key associate partner logo on his Chevrolet Camaro. Allegiant will also support Johnson as it has all drivers under team owner Maury Gallagher.

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with LEGACY M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season,” Johnson added in the press release.

There are more questions awaiting answers. Legacy Motor Club will have to reveal the rest of Johnson’s 2023 schedule, as well as any other sponsors that may jump on to support his return to the Cup Series.

Johnson Provided More Details About the Name Change

Fueling our legacy. The legacy we’ve built, and the legacy we’re building. Introducing: Legacy Motor Club! pic.twitter.com/JpMddss1pD — LEGACY Motor Club (@PettyGMS) January 11, 2023

Why Legacy MC and not Petty GMS Johnson or something similar? There was a good reason for the significant change. As the seven-time champion explained during his appearance on “TODAY,” there just wasn’t a natural way to fit his name in the title.

“As we sat and tried to put together the team name — Maury Gallagher founded the team. Richard Petty’s involved, myself. We just couldn’t find the right acronym or the right way to put the names together,” Johnson explained.

“As we really thought about it, the legacy that Richard has created, the legacy that Mr. Gallagher has created in racing and business, mine, it just seemed like a great name and a great foundational point.”

Johnson continued and explained that there are other drivers involved in the legacy aspect. He specifically mentioned that Erik Jones and Noah Gragson both want to build their respective legacies in NASCAR. Now they will race under a fitting banner.