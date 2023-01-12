Live Fast Motorsports Adds New Crew Chief for 2023

Live Fast Motorsports has added an important piece for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has named a new crew chief for the No. 78 team.

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news on January 12 with a press release. The team confirmed that Ingram will take over as the crew chief for 2023 while replacing Lee Leslie. Ingram will continue his relationship with the team which has included his role as the competition director.

📢 Our 2023 Crew Chief will be…. David Ingram Jr.! pic.twitter.com/xgMoB8fDTs — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) January 12, 2023

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new venture with B.J. [McLeod] as both of us have been in the racing industry for as long as I can remember, and we’ve known each other for over 25 years!” Ingram said in a press release. “In 2016 when B.J. and Jessica (McLeod) started B.J. McLeod Motorsports, we talked about how we would one day be where we are today.”

Ingram Has Crew Chief Experience in Another Series

The 2023 season will mark Ingram’s first time working as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will partner with both BJ McLeod and Josh Bilicki while trying to guide the team to strong performances.

Ingram may not have any Cup Series races on his resume, but he has extensive experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has worked with a variety of drivers while moving closer to 100 career races.

Of Ingram’s 93 Xfinity Series races, the majority were with Johnny Chapman in 2008. He guided the veteran for 23 races before rounding out his season schedule with Chris Cook, Terry Cook, and Don Thomson Jr.

Ingram has since worked with such drivers as Michael McDowell, McLeod, Mike Bliss, Bobby Hamilton Jr., and Brian Keselowski among others. Three 13th-place finishes stand out as the best performances — two with Mills in 2020 and one with Bliss in 2009.

“I am confident that our strong bond and past driver, and driver-crew chief experience will help us create a solid environment for Live Fast Motorsports,” Ingram continued. “I am grateful to work with such an amazing group of guys and drivers who want to bring Live Fast Motorsports to the next level for our owners, sponsors, fans, and of course, for ourselves.

“I’m also thankful to have Matt’s racing and day-to-day operational knowledge in our corner and cannot wait to start this new racing season!”

Live Fast’s Former Crew Chief Landed a New Role

Ingram will take over the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Leslie will take on a new role with another McLeod-co-owned team.

According to a separate announcement, Leslie will join BJ McLeod Motorsports. He will serve as the crew chief for Garrett Smithley and the No. 99 team for the full, 33-race schedule.

Leslie will help form a revamped driver-crew chief lineup as BJMM condenses to only two teams. Though a third entry is possible for a one-off guest driver, per Jayski’s Dustin Albino.

Anthony Alfredo will also join the team as Smithley’s teammate as he drives the No. 78 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro. He will compete full-time while crew chief Pat Tryson follows him over to BJMM after they spent the 2022 season at Our Motorsports.