21 & Older Fans Can Now Purchase NASCAR Wine

Racing fans now have another unique piece of memorabilia to add to their respective collections. Mano’s Wine has partnered with NASCAR to create a custom line of wine bottles highlighting some of the best tracks from the Cup Series schedule.

Mano’s Wine issued a press release on November 11 to announce the collaboration. The custom line of wines is available at ManosWine.com, as well as at select retailers. The majority of bottles are hand-etched and painted while the special championship weekend bottle highlighting Phoenix Raceway — a Cabernet Sauvignon — is gold.

“We are so excited to work with NASCAR and connect with the fans – NASCAR has one of the most dedicated and passionate fanbases in all of sports and we’ve created several exciting products that will help those fans commemorate their experiences,” said Mano’s Wine CEO Kyle Rensenhouse in a statement.

The Collaboration With NASCAR Represents 11 Tracks

According to the Mano’s Wine website, there are several options for aficionados, spanning 11 tracks. The line features bottles representing Auto Club Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Watkins Glen International.

The collaboration with NASCAR includes two separate entries for Phoenix Raceway. There are some bottles representing the standard race at the one-mile track while there are others highlighting championship weekend. Each is available for customization by the fans, including one that can feature an uploaded photo.

Among the available customization options is the ability to highlight a specific name and date. This provides fans with the ability to remember wild moments from NASCAR history, as well as their favorite races. For example, a fan could put the date of Ryan Blaney’s victory at Michigan International Speedway (August 22) or Bubba Wallace’s first career Cup Series victory, which took place at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4.

“Mano’s Wine gives our fans another unique way to celebrate their favorite memories and milestones throughout the season,” said Paul Sparrow, Managing Director of Licensing and Consumer Products, NASCAR. “With the ability to customize this wine, race fans can now create their own trophy to add to their personal NASCAR collections.”

NASCAR Is the Latest League To Join Forces With Mano’s Wine

There are a multitude of special wine bottles available through Mano’s Wine, spanning multiple sports leagues. NASCAR is the latest to collaborate with the company, joining the MLS, NBA, NHL, MLB, and NFL.

The NBA and NHL have the smallest number of options for fans, combining for a total of seven options. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks represent the NBA. The Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Washington Capitals provide options for NHL fans.

Similarly, there are only 12 teams representing the NFL. The Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the available teams for this collection.

Prices range from $19.95 to $49.95. Though the Colts have a limited-edition autographed Peyton Manning bottle available for $400 that features the team logo, Manning’s number, and text indicating his place in the Ring of Honor.

READ NEXT: Roush Fenway Racing Sets Date for ‘Major’ Branding Announcement