Roush Fenway Racing Sets Date for ‘Major’ Branding Announcement

The days of the Roush Fenway Racing name could come to an end as the team embraces a new era. The NASCAR Cup Series organization has set the date for a “major announcement” to discuss the future branding, which will likely involve a name change.

According to Davey Segal of Frontstretch, the announcement will take place on Tuesday, November 16. Jack Roush, Brad Keselowski, and team president Steve Newmark will all head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to discuss the future of the organization. This press conference will mark Keselowski’s first official meeting with media members since leaving Team Penske and joining RFR in a driver-owner role.

When Motorsport.com’s Jim Utter reported that RFR had offered Keselowski a deal for 2022 and beyond, he specifically mentioned a potential name change. Utter cited multiple sources and reported that the new team name could be RFK (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski).

RFR’s social media team previously teased a “legal” name change on October 19. The team responded to a tweet by Oscar Mayer in which the company said it was legally changing the name to “Yer.” RFR fired back with “legally changing our name too.”

A Scheme Reveal Could Also Take Place at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The branding change is not the only update potentially on the way. RFR also teased a scheme reveal back on November 12. The team tweeted out a video that showed the outline of a stock car with smoke surrounding it. The RFR green added some extra flair.

People on social media tried to capture screenshots and change details with photo editors in order to get an early glimpse at the design. However, these efforts revealed that the car in the video was actually blank. There would be no early looks at Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang.

The primary schemes for the No. 6 remain a mystery, but RFR previously confirmed one piece of detail. The team announced on September 21 that Violet Defense will take over the No. 6 for multiple races through the 2023 season. The stock car will feature a violet paint scheme as Keselowski strives to contend for wins.

“We are excited to be supporting the Roush Fenway team, both on and off the track,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense, in a press release on September 21. “It is our goal to continue to find new and innovative ways to deploy our UV disinfection solutions to help keep the athletes and staff healthy and at the top of their game. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of Brad’s inaugural season with the team, and look forward to the energy around his arrival.”

Will RFR Announce More Partners During the Branding Press Conference?

Violet Defense is part of the family for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but there are many more that must join before Keselowski climbs into the No. 6. But will RFR use the press conference on Tuesday, November 16 to provide these details?

Keselowski told media members ahead of the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway that there were conversations taking place with potential partners about the 2022 season. He clarified that he wouldn’t provide any concrete details until after the 2021 season came to an end but noted that there could be some that are new to the sport.

“We’re having amazing conversations. The market is incredibly strong — in kind of the decision phase on some really great partners that are new to the sport, so I am thrilled with where we’re at,” Keselowski said during a September 23 Zoom call, transcript courtesy of Jayski. “I don’t have anything to announce today, obviously. I think I would look for us to make one consolidated announcement with respect to our sponsors and our brand initiatives and team lineup all at one time after the season is over, so I’m really excited about it.”

If RFR follows the timeline created by Keselowski, they will make a large number of announcements on November 16. They could unveil the new team name, show off the No. 6 Ford, and highlight some of the primary partners for 2022.

