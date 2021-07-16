Mason Massey & Brunt Workwear Prepare to ‘Ascend’ Together

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 17. Mason Massey will drive the No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Toyota Supra while highlighting Brunt Workwear. The two parties will partner together as they prepare to ascend to greater heights.

Speaking with Heavy in an exclusive interview, Massey and Brunt founder Eric Girouard provided insight into their first time working together. They explained that Massey’s father actually made the sponsorship happen by reaching out to Brunt on Facebook and pitching the idea. Girouard then recognized that Massey has a blue-collar background and that he has the work ethic to become successful in NASCAR

“We were getting inundated by all the dirt track racers, even some NASCAR drivers caught our attention,” Girouard told Heavy. “But Mason’s dad reached out, and it wasn’t like a kind of typical sales pitch. It was like, ‘here’s what we’re gonna do.’

“The big thing was his dad really focused on how this isn’t… in driving, there’s some guys that do this as a hobby. There’s some guys that do this seriously, and there’s obviously probably everything in between. But he was like ‘Mason’s now at the race team shop, he’s living down there, he’s training every day, he’s simulating. Some of the other folks we heard from, that’s not the case.”

Massey & Brunt Hope to Grow Together Toward Success

As a 10-month-old company, Brunt is moving quickly into the NASCAR space. Girouard acknowledged to Heavy that some people could see the move as “premature,” but he felt that partnering with a young driver in Massey made for a natural fit. They can work together at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and then potentially grow together while pursuing success.

“You know, I have really enjoyed working with these guys so far,” Massey told Heavy. “And I really hope Saturday goes well, that we’re gonna have a good run. I feel pretty good about the car, so hopefully, we have a good weekend. I really hope we can grow together as a brand and as a driver.”

The partnership is relatively new, but it has led to some initial success. Brunt celebrated the sponsorship by releasing a special edition of their Brunt Box, a subscription that features some special items for a low price. The Massey edition — which includes a hat, shirt, checkered flag, and can cooler for $25 — completely sold out ahead of July 17’s race.

Brunt Workwear Will Make the Race Weekend an Event

Awesome day with the @bruntworkwear folks! Such a fun group of guys, and I couldn’t be prouder to have them on my car this weekend. All gas no brakes right fellas? Let’s go get em this weekend at New Hampshire👊🏻#Hammerdown pic.twitter.com/IeTscSJTGb — Mason Massey (@Mason_Massey) July 16, 2021

With Massey taking on New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Brunt car, the company is using the race weekend as an opportunity to engage with race fans. Girouard explained to Heavy that the company is going all-out and showing up in force to support the Xfinity Series driver.

“We’ve actually got two buses, we’re bringing 50 of our brand supporters, customers that are obviously also NASCAR fans,” Girouard explained. “We’re bringing up 50 people, there’s probably another 25 that are going to meet us there. So you’ve got about 75 folks. Then we are having a tailgate at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Along with tailgating at the track, the Brunt crew will all head to the grandstands and take up one massive section. This group of roughly 75 people will all support Massey as he races around the 1.058-mile oval and fights for a strong finish. Though some members of the group will get some time next to the race car.

As Girouard explained, a select few will have pit passes for the race on July 17. They can go into the garage area and check out the car with its special paint scheme. They will also be able to pose for some photo opportunities before Massey heads out onto the track.

The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage for all of the action as Massey strives to turn in a career-best performance. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the audio.

READ NEXT: Roush Fenway Racing Teases ‘Major Announcement’