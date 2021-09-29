Matt DiBenedetto on 2022 Plans: ‘I’ve Got Zero’

One of the biggest questions heading toward the NASCAR offseason is “where will Matt DiBenedetto land?” The driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford has provided an update, but it is not one that many fans want to hear. DiBenedetto has revealed that he has “absolutely nothing” at the moment.

DiBenedetto made this statement during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio with fellow driver Corey LaJoie and host Danielle Trotta. He explained that the No. 21 Ford has improved throughout the season and that the team has had speed while posting five top-10 finishes since July 4. However, positive strides on the track have not led to future opportunities just yet.

“As far as pertaining to next year, man, it’s odd. Any door that kinda seems to crack open…closes,” DiBenedetto said during the appearance. “I’m trying to figure out what God’s plan is and what that means because at this moment, I’ve got zero. Absolutely nothing. It’s a very weird landscape.”

DiBenedetto continued and explained that he is “at peace” with his situation despite not knowing what he will do in 2022. He knows that everything will work out how it is supposed to. Though he added that being at peace doesn’t make the waiting any easier.

DiBenedetto Explained How Certain Financial Aspects Play a Role

While he does not know why he doesn’t have any plans for the 2022 season, the veteran driver knows how certain factors could play a role. DiBenedetto explained to LaJoie and Trotta that bringing sponsors to the table is critical in NASCAR, but he doesn’t have multi-million-dollar companies behind him.

“The hard thing about the landscape of our sport is you’re nothing without your partners, sponsors, and those folks backing you,” DiBenedetto continued during his radio appearance. “I’ve obviously been very fortunate to be tied with the Wood Brothers and Menards, and Motorcraft and Quick Lane and great partners. But those are not my partners.

“I’ve been so thankful to be able to represent them, but now that I’m in that free agency market — I guess you call it — I don’t have the funding behind me,” DiBenedetto added. He continued and said that he would have a plethora of opportunities immediately if a large company, such as Barstool Sports, agreed to sponsor him.

DiBenedetto Previously Had to Shut Down Rumors About 2022

The appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is not the first time that DiBenedetto has addressed his future. He previously shut down rumors that he had signed with a team that is joining the Cup Series and running two full-time cars in 2022.

The driver of the No. 21 turned heads on September 12 by tweeting out that he had not signed with Kaulig Racing. He mentioned that the rumors were false and that he dealt with a multitude of questions about the subject via text. DiBenedetto reiterated that he hasn’t signed any deals for the 2022 season.

DiBenedetto has yet to sign a deal, whether it’s in the Xfinity or Cup Series. Until he does, he will continue to face a multitude of questions about his future and any potential sponsors that will join him for the 2022 season. However, the fans may not be happy with the answers.

