Truck Series Schedule Features Return of Lucas Oil Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule is out, and it features some significant changes. Chief among them is the return to Lucas Oil Raceway, the .686-mile short track in Indianapolis, but there are multiple other changes that will create conversation among racing fans.

The sanctioning body revealed the full schedules for both the Xfinity and Truck Series on Wednesday, September 29, setting the stage for a packed season that features 23 races. The return to Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday, July 29, will mark the return to the short track for the first time since 2011, and it will serve as the host of the first race of the Truck Series playoffs.

"Our fans love the Camping World Truck Series … and they're hungry for more." NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy on some of the changes for 2022. pic.twitter.com/P0gIm8TZPn — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) September 29, 2021

Along with the return of Lucas Oil Raceway, the Truck Series schedule will also bring back a track that hasn’t been part of the schedule since Boris Said’s victory in 1998. The drivers will join the Cup Series stars in wine country for a doubleheader weekend at the Sonoma road course.

Additionally, the Truck Series drivers will compete for the first time at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9. The road course previously hosted the Xfinity Series from 2013 until 2021, but now drivers such as Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric will head to Portland International Raceway while the Truck Series stars take over at Mid-Ohio.

The 2022 Camping World Truck Series Schedule

Track Date Daytona International Speedway Friday, February 18 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, March 4 Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, March 19 Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 26 Martinsville Speedway Thursday, April 7 Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) Saturday, April 16 Darlington Raceway Friday, May 6 Kansas Speedway Saturday, May 14 Texas Motor Speedway Friday, May 20 Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, May 27 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday, June 4 Sonoma Raceway Saturday, June 11 Knoxville Raceway Saturday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway Friday, June 24 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday, July 9 Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 23 PLAYOFFS Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Friday, July 29 Richmond Raceway Saturday, August 13 Kansas Speedway Friday, September 9 Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday, September 15 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, October 1 Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday, October 22 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Phoenix Raceway Friday, November 4

The Truck Series Drivers Will Not Head North

While the 2022 schedule will feature the return of Lucas Oil Raceway, it will not send the Truck Series north of the border. The sanctioning body confirmed that it will skip Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the third consecutive year.

The series competed at the 2.459-mile road course in Ontario from 2013 until 2019 with a new winner each time. Chase Elliott (2013), Ryan Blaney (2014), Erik Jones (2015), John Hunter Nemechek (2016), Austin Cindric (2017), Justin Haley (2018), and Brett Moffitt (2019) all reached Victory Lane at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park while large crowds roared their approval.

“From a fan perspective, it always amazes me when we go to Canadian Tire and to see the amount of fans that come out for that event every year,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, in a press release. “You know, unfortunately, we haven’t had the ability to race there since 2019, and unfortunately won’t be going back there in 2022, and I think the biggest reason is just kind of the unknowns and uncertainties, there’s a lot of logistics that go into planning a lot of these races and a lot of lead time, especially for international events. It felt like it was best for us to press pause on 2022 and really kind of focus on the rest of the schedule. But they’ve been great partners to us and looking forward to continuing to stay in touch with them.”

Based on the successful history at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, it’s likely that the Truck Series will return at some point in the future. However, this trip will not take place during the 2022 season.

