Max Papis Out of Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis

Rick Ware Racing and SS Greenlight Racing announced prior to the trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway that Max Papis would make his return to stock car racing after an eight-year absence. Now, however, the former NASCAR driver is out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rick Ware Racing made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 12, and confirmed that Papis will not return to the Xfinity Series as originally planned. Instead, JJ Yeley will replace him in the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. The 44-year-old will make his eighth Xfinity Series start of the year while Papis focuses on his personal health.

“We were so excited to see the return of Max Papis after our conversation in Nashville last weekend,” Rick Ware Racing said in a press release. “We knew he would be competitive at the legendary Brickyard with the extensive history he has at the track. I hope Max has a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We were lucky enough to have JJ on hand because he is driving the #51 Nurtec ODT [Rimegepant] midget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track event on Monday. We have all the confidence in the world that JJ will be competitive in the Nurtec ODT [Rimegepant] Chevrolet this Saturday.”

Papis Filmed a Video to Update Racing Fans About His Situation

Thanks for all the messages this is from me to y'all .

When news surfaced that Papis would not make his scheduled start in the No. 17 Chevrolet, he headed to social media. He filmed a video and provided an update for his supporters. Papis revealed how he woke up with some symptoms, prompting him to take a COVID-19 test.

“Hey everybody. [I] woke up this morning with a bit of a runny nose and a headache,” Papis said. “So as a precautionary thing and respect to everyone around me, I went over and did a COVID rapid test. Despite being double vaccinated, I tested positive.”

Papis continued and explained that he is sad about missing his double duty in Indianapolis and that he feels fine. He will now remain in quarantine until he tests negative once again and can return to his IndyCar duties.

Yeley Will Fight for His First Top-10 of 2021 at Indianapolis

A 17-year veteran across NASCAR’s top three series, Yeley has made a combined 12 starts in 2021 — five in Cup and seven in Xfinity. He has achieved the most success in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing/SS Greenlight Racing Chevrolet while nearly cracking the top 10 on multiple occasions.

Yeley made his first Xfinity Series start of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway and began the race in the 39th position. The veteran did not remain near the rear of the pack. He raced his way into the top 20 and then fought for position with his fellow drivers, ultimately securing a 12th-place finish for the team while Myatt Snider won and multiple championship contenders ended the day early in the garage.

Yeley posted his second top-15 finish of the season during the trip to Phoenix Raceway, taking 13th after originally starting 33rd. Now he will strive for his first top-10 finish of the year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he will potentially have to make up considerable ground once again.

