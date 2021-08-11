Motorsport Games Officially Announces ‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’

The future of NASCAR video games is officially within reach. Motorsport Games, the company behind “NASCAR Heat” and other racing titles, announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11, “NASCAR 21: Ignition.” The newest installment of NASCAR video games will launch on Oct. 28, 2021, but fans can begin preordering the title on Aug. 12, 2021.

According to a press release from Motorsport Games, the new NASCAR title will initially launch for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC on the Steam store and will focus exclusively on the Cup Series. There will be a free upgrade path for Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S post-launch. Digital users who preorder either the Standard or Champions Edition will gain access to the game two days early.





NASCAR 21: Ignition – Reveal Trailer Get your first glimpse of Motorsport Games' new NASCAR series in action, powered by Unreal Engine and rFactor 2's acclaimed physics. 2021-08-11T20:00:07Z

Unreal Engine and Studio 397’s rFactor physics engine will work in tandem to provide a “more authentic driving experience” that features immersive gameplay, dynamic AI, and “stunning visuals.” The game will feature official drivers, teams, and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, along with broadcast audio provided by MRN Radio.

“Motorsport Games is thrilled to offer our most true-to-life simulation of NASCAR to date with NASCAR 21: Ignition,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “We’ve designed this game with our fans and players in mind, bringing them features, modes and options they have long clamored for. NASCAR 21: Ignition captures the atmosphere, pageantry and fierce competition of the NASCAR Cup Series, while offering authenticity, competition and accessibility through the game’s core foundations.”

NASCAR Fans Can Play as Legends From Racing History

“NASCAR 21: Ignition” will provide fans with the opportunity to pursue their own career or play as the biggest names from the Cup Series in a variety of modes. However, some will have the opportunity to channel legendary drivers from racing history.

Those who purchase the Champions Edition will have the exclusive opportunity to unlock Bill Elliott as a playable character and pit him against his son, Chase Elliott, in races at Talladega Superspeedway and other popular tracks. They will also gain access to his paint schemes, an in-game career boost, and the season pass that includes all three DLC packs.

The season pass will also include extra paint schemes for the various stock cars on the NASCAR circuit and three additional racing legends. Motorsport Games did not provide the identities of these drivers with the announcement of “NASCAR 21: Ignition,” but the company clarified that the season pass does not include Elliott. Only those who purchase the Champions Edition can access Awesome Bill from Dawsonville.

‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’ Will Include New Features & Updates

With rumors swirling for months about a new NASCAR video game, fans began highlighting specific features that they wanted to see. The ability to create special paint schemes became one of the most requested, and now Motorsport Games is providing access. The company revealed that “NASCAR 21: Ignition” will feature a brand-new Paint Booth, which provides the ability to create new designs and pair them with numbers.

Additionally, the players can either hop straight into the action as one of their favorite drivers with the Race Now option, or they can dive into the career mode and pursue a championship. Those that prefer races against real people can compete with up to 40 other drivers in the multiplayer mode while filling a complete grid.

While they race around the various circuits, users will listen to the sounds of Aerosmith, Imagine Dragons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and other artists as part of the specially curated soundtrack. One key artist in this group will be Luke Combs, the man who performed at the 2021 Daytona 500 and will return to do so in 2022.

“Our partners at Motorsports Games have dedicated an incredible amount of talent and resources towards completely redeveloping the game and delivering a product that our fans will be excited to play,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR, in a statement. “NASCAR 21: Ignition utilizes Epic’s Unreal Engine to bring the most realistic NASCAR race experience directly into the home of our fans, while introducing NASCAR-style racing to a broad audience of gamers.”

For more information about “NASCAR 21: Ignition,” visit www.nascarignition.com or the official social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

