Michael McDowell Lands Final Sponsor for 2021 Season

Front Row Motorsports has landed a new sponsor on a three-race deal. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell will partner with Horizon Hobby, starting with NASCAR‘s weekend trip to Pocono Raceway. The remote-controlled vehicle distributor will also join McDowell for the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

According to a press release, Horizon Hobby joins a list of primary sponsors that also includes Love’s Travel Stops, Speedco, Fr8 Auctions, CarParts.com, Revolve Finance Online Banking, and SpeedyCash.com. This new addition to the team also means that Front Row Motorsports has sold all of its available races.

NEWS: Please join us in welcoming @Horizon_Hobby and @ARRMARC to the No. 34 Ford Mustang of @Mc_Driver for the @PoconoRaceway Doubleheader weekend as well as @NHMS! Press Release: https://t.co/5AdE9aSuFv pic.twitter.com/hQcMVeQk1C — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) June 22, 2021

“This has been a great season for everyone at Front Row Motorsports and what we’re hoping to continue to build,” McDowell said, per Front Row Motorsports. “We now have the final piece of the puzzle with Horizon Hobby, a great new partner for our team, to help us make our summer push before the NASCAR Playoffs.

“Horizon Hobby is a leader and the best when it comes to RC products,” McDowell added. “They are about innovation, speed, and the best quality for their consumers. Their philosophy is no different than building a race program. It’s a great fit and you can’t beat the fun you have with their large variety of products. I’m looking forward to them joining our program.”

The No. 34 Will Draw Inspiration From an RC Car

As part of the sponsor announcement, Front Row Motorsports revealed the paint scheme for the three-race deal. The No. 34 Ford Mustang will transform from a yellow and red stock car to one that is much darker in tone and brings some ferocity to the track.

The new scheme, which draws inspiration from the ARRMA 1/7 FELONY 6S BLX Street Bash All-Road Muscle Car RTR, features a black body. Red accents provide pops of color to the scheme, including the door numbers and the stripe below the grill. The ARRMA logo covers the hood, the rear fenders, and the trunk.

“The ARRMA brand is defined by speed,” said Jason Dearden, the founder of ARRMA. “We’re honored to join with Horizon Hobby to support Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell at the Pocono doubleheader. We can’t wait to see the car on the track.”

McDowell Will Highlight Horizon Hobby While Fighting for Playoff Points

The driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang currently has a spot locked up in the playoffs. He punched his ticket by winning the season-opening Daytona 500, which sparked a career year.

Through the first 17 races of the season, McDowell has posted five top-10 finishes and two top-fives. His list of starts includes a third-place outing at Talladega Superspeedway, seventh at Circuit of the Americas, and eighth at the Daytona Road Course. McDowell currently sits 16th in points with nine races remaining in the regular season.

The final stretch of the season will play a crucial role as the offseason approaches. McDowell will become a free agent and will have the opportunity to test the waters while seeking out a new contract. Though he previously revealed that his goal is to stick with Front Row and fight for a championship.

“I’m planning to be at Front Row as long as they’ll have me,” McDowell said in May, per Forbes. “I enjoy what we’re doing. It’s fun to be a part of something and build something. I have a tremendous amount of freedom at Front Row to be a part of those things … a lot more of the inner working.”

McDowell still has time remaining before he becomes a free agent. He will use it to fight for wins and playoff points and will do so while showcasing a new sponsor. The first outing with Horizon Hobby will be the Pocono Organics CBD 325 on Saturday, June 26, which takes place at 3 p.m. ET.

