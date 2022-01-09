Mike Harmon Racing, Kyle Weatherman Part Ways

The No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new driver during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Mike Harmon Racing and Kyle Weatherman have mutually parted ways.

Mike Harmon Racing announced the news on Friday, January 7, with a statement on social media. The team confirmed that Weatherman will not return to the No. 47 Chevrolet in 2022 but did not reveal the identity of the driver that will replace him.

“Today, January 7, 2022, Mike Harmon Racing and Driver Kyle Weatherman have parted ways as driver of the Xfinity 47, Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet Camaro,” the statement said. “While we thank Kyle for his time in the 47 car, we want to wish Kyle all the best in his future endeavors.

“The MHR crew is working at the shop to prepare our cars to compete in the season opener Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Daytona International Speedway. We look forward to the continued support of our fans, great partners in 2022.”

Weatherman Spent Multiple Seasons With MHR

The mutually parting of ways brings an end to Weatherman’s tenure with MHR, one that first began in 2019 and featured 56 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He also had stints in two separate vehicles.

Weatherman made his Xfinity Series debut in 2019 with Rick Ware Racing. He also made three starts for MHR while driving the No. 74 Chevrolet, posting a best finish of 22nd at Kansas Speedway.

Weatherman returned to MHR in 2020 for 23 more starts. He started out in the No. 74 before switching to the No. 47 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Weatherman posted top-15 finishes at Pocono Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before turning in a career-best eighth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway.

The 2021 season was the most expansive of Weatherman’s career. He started 30 of the 33 races and failed to qualify at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Road America. His best runs were a pair of 15th-place finishes in the Daytona 500 and the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway.

Weatherman Released a Message About the Split

Once MHR announced the parting of ways, Weatherman provided a statement of his own. He released a video on Twitter and thanked Harmon for his time with the team, as well as the opportunity to compete in a national series.

“I just wanted to get on here and from the bottom of my heart honestly thank Mike Harmon and every single person that has helped me through my career,” Weatherman said in his video. “Mike has given me an opportunity that no other owner did at first. Just super, super thankful for what he has done, and I wish him a very successful ’22 season. And I hope to see him at the track soon.”

Weatherman did not provide any updates about his plans for the 2022 season and whether he will compete in the Xfinity Series or another series. He has experience in the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series with multiple organizations. Though he has not suited up for a Truck Series race since the 2015 season.

