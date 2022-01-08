Kaulig Racing Sets Crew Chief Lineup for 2022

Kaulig Racing has set its lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has introduced the five crew chiefs that will sit atop the pit box in 2022.

The team introduced the lineup on Saturday, January 8. Kaulig Racing announced that Matt Swiderski will serve as the crew chief for the No. 16 Chevrolet in the Cup Series, Trent Owens will be the crew chief for the No. 31 in the Cup Series, Jason Trinchere will be the crew chief for the No. 10 in the Xfinity Series, Alex Yontz will be the crew chief for the No. 11, and Bruce Schlicker will be the crew chief for the No. 16.

Owens is a newcomer to the organization as he joins Justin Haley for the 2022 Cup Series season. He has 287 starts as a crew chief in the Cup Series, most recently with Ryan Preece at JTG Daugherty Racing, and he has one trip to Victory Lane with Aric Almirola from the 2014 season. Owens also has 31 top-10 finishes and eight top-fives.

Swiderski, who has 52 races of Xfinity Series crew chief experience, made his Cup Series debut in 2021. He sat atop the pit box for nine races, and he reached Victory Lane with AJ Allmendinger at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now he will join forces with Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, and Allmendinger as they alternate starts in the Cup Series.

Allmendinger Will Work With a New Crew Chief

Fresh off a five-win season and the regular-season championship, Allmendinger will work with a new crew chief. He will join forces with Schlicker and strive to return to the championship four.

Schlicker has two prior seasons of crew chief experience with Kaulig Racing. He worked with Ross Chastain during the 2020 season, resulting in 27 top-10 finishes and 15 top-fives. Schlicker then partnered with Jeb Burton in 2021 and reached the playoffs after a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

With Schlicker joining forces with Allmendinger, Trinchere will move over to a different car. He will partner with Landon Cassill, who takes over the No. 10 Chevrolet after previously driving for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.

Yontz Will Pursue More Wins With the No. 11 Team

Yontz has spent his entire crew chief tenure with Kaulig Racing. He first sat atop the pit box for the No. 10 team in 2019 and then he switched over to the No. 11 for 2020 and 2021 while working with Justin Haley.

The No. 11 achieved a considerable amount of success in 2020 and 2021 with Yontz and Haley working together. They won three races in 2020 — twice at Talladega Superspeedway and once at Daytona International Speedway — before reaching the championship four. They then returned to the playoffs in 2021 with a win at Daytona International Speedway.

Yontz will remain with the No. 11, but he will work with the reigning Xfinity Series champion. Hemric will take over the stock car after spending the 2021 season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and he will defend his title while working with a four-time winner in Yontz.

