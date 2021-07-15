Motorsport Games Announces Massive Partnership With IndyCar

Motorsport Games is branching out to other forms of racing. The video game developer announced on Thursday, July 15, a new partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series. Motorsport Games will develop a new IndyCar game, which will debut on Xbox and Playstation platforms, as well as PC, in 2023.

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT IndyCar Series to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment, in a press release.

“Like the talent and depth of our field, IndyCar’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT IndyCar Series video game circled on their calendars.”

More information is available at the official IndyCar Series game site.

The Partnership Will Include Esports Events

Along with creating video games based on NASCAR and other forms of racing, Motorsport Games has a reputation for hosting unique esports events. The company helped create the first-ever 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race, and it has continued to host events on NASCAR Heat 5.

The new IndyCar partnership will bring with it an emphasis on open-wheel racing esports events. Motorsport Games will create official IndyCar esports events, some of which will feature real-world drivers. Though the company will not reveal their identities until a later date.

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into their homes with this new video game franchise,” Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward said. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”

The Announcement Follows News of Another NASCAR Series

The red hot @MSportgames paint scheme is officially back on the No. 78 for this weekend’s race @NHMS! 🔥#NASCAR | #Foxwoods301 pic.twitter.com/vlpE6dOJIZ — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) July 14, 2021

With the announcement of the IndyCar Series game, Motorsport Games is preparing to provide entertainment options for fans of various racing series. The company is also working on developing a new NASCAR game, which will replace NASCAR Heat.

Speaking with Heavy in a June interview, Motorsport Games CEO Dmitry Kozko explained that the goal is to take a different approach with the new product. The company will not simply make NASCAR Heat 6 and slap a new title on the box. Instead, Motorsport Games will try to address some missing elements that could improve the fan experience.

“We hope to surprise with a different approach that we took, more so than Heat,” Kozko told Heavy. “In our mind, Heat was a limited product, something that didn’t have some elements that I would say help portray what the sport is. I think NASCAR’s very, very special and some of those special moments in the real world are forgotten in the Heat franchise. So one thing I will say is that this time around we will be bringing those to light.”

Motorsport Games confirmed one of these additions to IGN. George Holmquist explained to the outlet that the players will have the opportunity to create custom schemes for their stock cars. A paint booth is one of the most requested elements among members of the fanbase, but NASCAR Heat had a fairly limited customization menu. Now, however, the fans will be able to fully channel their inner designers.

