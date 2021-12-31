Myatt Snider Debuts New Scheme at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Myatt Snider has just shown off his primary scheme for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He and Jordan Anderson, owner of Jordan Anderson Racing, debuted the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet ahead of a college football bowl game.

The duo headed to Jacksonville and kicked off New Year’s Eve by pulling up to TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jaguars NFL franchise. TaxSlayer was the title sponsor of the Gator Bowl featuring the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, so Anderson and Snider used the opportunity to take in some football and debut a new scheme.

The design bears many similarities to Snider’s No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet that he drove during his final season with Richard Childress Racing. The stock car still features the red, white, and grey color scheme with the TaxSlayer text and logo on the hood. However, there is a massive TaxSlayer helmet on each side of the stock car, which will turn some heads during the upcoming season.

Snider Provided Multiple Updates About His Trip

As one of the featured guests at the Gator Bowl, Snider made the most of his trip. He climbed into his private jet (Chevrolet Impala) and took a road trip down to Jacksonville so that he could attend a pep rally, hang out in the TaxSlayer tent, and see some of the unique decorations.

Snider provided several updates about his trip on social media, showing off a stop at Chick-fil-A and his arrival at the pep rally. The Xfinity Series driver even had some updates from the sideline featuring him and the TaxSlayer mascot.

Of course, the trip to the college football bowl game was just a bonus. The most important part was the reveal of the scheme that Snider will use as he tries to secure his second career Xfinity Series win and a return trip to the playoffs.

Jordan Anderson Racing Announced Snider’s Signing in Early November

Snider’s NASCAR future was a prominent topic near the end of the 2021 season. Richard Childress Racing had announced that Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed would be the primary drivers in 2022, which only created questions about where Snider would race after a season in which he reached Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

TobyChristie.com’s Joseph Srigley first reported on November 2 that Snider would join Jordan Anderson Racing for the 2022 season, citing anonymous sources. Snider also teased the deal on November 2 with a video featuring a beverage from Smelly Cat Coffee House. One day later, Anderson made the announcement on Twitter and confirmed that Snider would run full-time in the No. 31 Chevrolet.

“Our entire organization is incredibly proud to be partnering with Myatt and TaxSlayer for the 2022 season,” Anderson said in a press release. “The internal compass and values that were behind starting this team in 2018 align with the like-mindedness of everyone involved and I’m confident that will guide us to on-and-off track success as we all work together towards excellence. I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer, and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

