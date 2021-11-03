Myatt Snider Joins New Team for 2022 Xfinity Series Season

Another NASCAR driver has unveiled his plans for the 2022 season. Myatt Snider will join forces with Jordan Anderson Racing and drive a full-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the team’s second season.

TobyChristie.com’s first reported the news on Tuesday, November 2, citing a source who only spoke on the condition of anonymity. Team owner Jordan Anderson then confirmed on Twitter that Snider will run full-time in the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro with continued support from TaxSlayer.

Welcome to the team @MyattSnider 👊🏼 I’m grateful that Myatt, @TaxSlayer and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together. pic.twitter.com/HidRLLrreV — Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) November 3, 2021

“I’m so excited to join Jordan and everyone on the No. 31 team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” Snider said in a press release, per NBC Sports. “Jordan has had a lot of success in a short amount of time building this team. In sitting down with him, I really liked the vision of where he wants to take the team as a whole. You add in Jordan’s partnership with John Bommarito, and all the pieces are here to build something special for the future. I’m proud to call myself a part of this team, it feels like perfect timing.”

While Snider will leave Richard Childress Racing at the end of the 2021 season, he will remain within the alliance of partners. The organization issued a press release on October 9 and confirmed that Snider will remain part of the RCR/GM driver development program.

Additionally, owner Richard Childress said during a sponsor announcement event for Sheldon Creed that the team was trying to help the driver land a ride with an affiliate program. This signing achieves this goal given that Jordan Anderson Racing uses stock cars built by RCR with ECR Engines.

Snider Teased the Announcement on November 2

Happy Tuesday my lads, lassies and la(x)'s pic.twitter.com/28xCuLLbFe — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) November 2, 2021

Prior to the initial report and the subsequent announcement, Snider created some intrigue of his own. He posted a video on his Twitter account, which he used as an announcement for an upcoming announcement about his future.

The 26-year-old driver recorded a video while sitting at a stoplight. He sipped a beverage from Smelly Cat Coffee House and talked about how Wednesday was an important date for him and his followers on social media.

“Yes. We’ve got an announcement coming Wednesday,” Snider explained. “This video is to announce that announcement. … Yeah, check in tomorrow for the announcement. See you tomorrow.”

Snider will join Jordan Anderson Racing after a career season with RCR. He won the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 27 and reached the playoffs. Snider did not make it to the championship four, but he posted 11 top-10 finishes and one top-five.

Snider will run for JAR while two Truck Series drivers will make the move to the Xfinity Series. Creed will take over the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for Snider while Austin Hill will run a second full-time entry for RCR.

“Our entire organization is incredibly proud to be partnering with Myatt and TaxSlayer for the 2022 season,” Anderson added in the press release. “The internal compass and values that were behind starting this team in 2018 align with the like-mindedness of everyone involved and I’m confident that will guide us to on-and-off track success as we all work together towards excellence. I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer, and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

Jordan Anderson Racing Featured Several Drivers in 2021

A first-year team created by driver-owner Jordan Anderson, JAR did not compete until the 11th race of the season due to the lack of qualifying sessions. However, the team made an immediate impact once the No. 31 Chevrolet returned to action, starting with the race at Circuit of the Americas on May 22.

Erik Jones, Sage Karam, Kaz Grala, Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon have all made starts in the No. 31, a total of 22 races. They combined for six top-10 finishes and two top-fives. Anderson ran fifth at Talladega Superspeedway while Reddick took fifth at Charlotte Motor Speedway, tying for the best finishes among the assorted drivers.

“It’s definitely a different animal to put the owner hat on and not be in the race car,” Anderson told Heavy during an interview in early September. “I have joked about it a couple of times this year. I think I get more nervous sitting on the pit box during the race watching than I do inside the race car.

“…We’ve had a really unique lineup of drivers from a lot of different aspects of racing and it’s been exciting. It’s been fulfilling too because I know how hard our entire team has worked.”

While JAR used several different drivers during the 2021 season, the team will take a new approach in 2022. Snider will lead the way as he attempts to lock up a spot in the playoffs once again.

