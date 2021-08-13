‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’ Cover Stars Revealed

Motorsport Games officially kicked off the next era of NASCAR video games on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with the reveal of “NASCAR 21: Ignition.” The developer provided even more information shortly after by showcasing the cover stars for the game.

According to a tweet from the official “NASCAR 21: Ignition” account, there will be three men on the cover of the upcoming video game. Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace will grace the box along with their respective stock cars. However, the Champions Edition will feature Bill Elliott in three different stages of his career.

“NASCAR 21: Ignition” will mark the second consecutive year where Elliott has taken over as the cover athlete of a video game. “NASCAR Heat 5” also featured the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro as he celebrated a victory. Elliott’s stint as the cover athlete coincided with his run to his first Cup Series championship. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also joined his teammates Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron on the cover of “NASCAR Heat 3.”

23XI Racing Will Play a Major Role in ‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’

While Wallace and his Toyota Camry will both be available to gamers with the release of “NASCAR 21: Ignition,” they won’t be the only way in which 23XI Racing will impact the races. The team will also provide important audio cues during the various races.

Freddie Kraft, the man who serves as Wallace’s spotter during Cup Series races, will fill the same role during the virtual races. The co-host of “Door Bumper Clear” will be the spotter for every player, regardless of which team they join in the career mode.

“Effective immediately I have quit spotting for Bubba, so I can spot for YOU!!!” Kraft jokingly tweeted as a confirmation after the game reveal. “Ok not really, but preorder [NASCAR Ignition] now, and you can have me spot for you. And probably complain about it just like he does every Sunday afternoon! Had a blast doin this, hope you enjoy!”

‘NASCAR 21: Ignition’ Provides a Focused Racing Experience

🔴 It's not about your name. It's not your age. It's not where you're from. It's what you came to do! Introducing NASCAR 21: Ignition! Available 10.28.21 | Pre-order from 8.12.21#NASCARignition pic.twitter.com/CxbA4gkRuy — NASCAR 21: Ignition (@NASCARignition) August 11, 2021

While past releases from Motorsport Games highlighted the top three series in NASCAR, the new game will take a different approach. “NASCAR 21: Ignition” will primarily focus on the Cup Series and the biggest stars as they fight for the Bill France Cup.

Gamers may not be able to play as Hailie Deegan, Noah Gragson, or Daniel Hemric, but they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a variety of ways. They can either hop straight into the action as one of their favorite Cup drivers with the Race Now option, or they can dive into the career mode and pursue a championship as a brand-new personality. Those that prefer races against real people can compete with up to 40 other drivers in the multiplayer mode while filling out a complete grid.

Available on Oct. 28, 2021, “NASCAR 21: Ignition” will initially launch for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC on the Steam store. There will be a free upgrade path for Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S post-launch. Those that preorder the standard of Champions Edition will receive access to the game two days early.

