NASCAR Alters Schedule for All-Star Weekend

The time has come for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers to battle for the $1 million prize in the All-Star Race. First off, however, the drivers without a guaranteed spot will have to deal with an altered schedule while trying to reach the main event.

NASCAR announced on May 16 that the start time of the All-Star Open has moved to 4:30 p.m. CT. The winless drivers will compete over the course of 50 laps while trying to win one of the first two stages or the race itself, which would secure a spot in the main event. Once the All-Star Open is over, Blake Shelton will perform a special concert at 5:30 p.m. CT for the fans at Texas Motor Speedway.

‼️Schedule Change‼️The NASCAR All-Star Open, will start at 4:30 p.m. Then Blake Shelton will preform at 5:30 p.m. followed by NASCAR All-Star Driver Intros at 6:30 p.m. The NASCAR All-Star Race will go green at 7 p.m. where it's wreckers or checkers for the $1,000,000 prize! pic.twitter.com/mDlGCDEmdm — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) May 15, 2022

The All-Star Race itself will still take place at 7 p.m. CT as originally planned. The drivers will line up on the starting grid after qualifying and an elimination bracket featuring four-tire pit stops. Once the field is set, the drivers will prepare for a 100-lap battle at Texas Motor Speedway and the opportunity to secure a big payday.

1 Driver Can Tie Multiple NASCAR Legends

There are several reasons why the Cup Series drivers will want to show up with the best car possible and capture the checkered flag. The $1 million payday is the biggest while guaranteed entry in future All-Star Races is nearly as important.

For Kyle Larson, however, there are other historical marks in play. He has the opportunity to tie multiple NASCAR legends with a win. As the winner of the 2021 All-Star Race, he is in pursuit of his second consecutive bonus and his third overall. He previously captured the 2019 All-Star Race.

Only two drivers have gone back-to-back in the All-Star Race. Davey Allison did so in 1991 and 1992 while Jimmie Johnson accomplished this goal in 2012 and 2013. No one else has repeated the feat.

Additionally, a third All-Star Race win would put Larson in a tie with two members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon sit in a tie for the second-most All-Star Race wins with three each. Johnson holds the all-time record with four victories.

4 Winless Drivers Lead the Fan Vote

The All-Star Open will be important for the winless drivers trying to lock themselves into the main event. Winning one of the first two stages or the race itself is the easiest path to the All-Star Race, but there is one other route. The winner of the fan vote will also have a secure spot.

NASCAR has provided some updates about the fan vote in the weeks leading up to the All-Star Race. The first revealed the 10 names topping the list in votes, but it did not provide any particular order. The latest update, which kicked off All-Star week, provided the top four names.

According to NASCAR, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Corey LaJoie, and Erik Jones currently have the most votes with mere days remaining before the exhibition event. They all have a lead on Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Chris Buescher, and multiple other drivers.

