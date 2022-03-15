Richard Childress Addresses Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Future

Richard Childress has just provided a big piece of information about the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He has confirmed that Tyler Reddick will return to the No. 8 for his fourth season.

According to both Dustin Long of NBC Sports and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Childress confirmed during a special event in Welcome, N.C. that Reddick is under contract for the 2023 season. He added that the California native will return to the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro after originally making his full-time debut during the 2020 season.

The owner of Richard Childress Racing provided the update while meeting with media members on March 15. He and Austin Dillon formally introduced their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) team that now has the name of the Carolina Cowboys. However, he also took time to confirm that Reddick remains in the team’s plans for the future.

Reddick’s Season Has Featured a Mix of Highs & Lows

The return of Tyler Reddick is not much of a surprise considering his major strides each year of his full-time career. He started with nine top-10 finishes and three top-fives as a rookie in 2020 before boosting the number to 16 top-10s and three top-fives in 2021. This performance helped him secure a spot in the playoffs based on points.

The 2021 season, for comparison, has turned heads. Reddick only has two top-10s and one top-five, but they don’t tell the full story considering that he has led laps and wons stages prior to unforeseen issues.

The Busch Light Clash is a fitting example. Reddick posted the second-fastest qualifying time behind Kyle Busch before winning his heat race to secure a spot on the front row of the main event. He then took the lead from Busch on Lap 5 of the Busch Light Clash and led a total of 51 laps. However, he broke the transaxle while running some caution laps.

The Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway is another example. Reddick had the fastest car at the California track, and he won the first two stages while leading 90 laps. The promising afternoon went off the rails after a flat tire sent Reddick to the top of the track and then contact from William Byron caused significant damage. He also dealt with a leg that continued to go numb.

Reddick Has Battled for Wins

While Reddick had issues at the LA Memorial Coliseum, Daytona International Speedway, and Auto Club Speedway, he has finished the past two races within reach of a potential win. This includes a seventh-place run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in which both of his legs continued to go numb.

The race at Phoenix Raceway, for comparison, marked a major change. The crew at RCR figured out the issues that made Reddick’s legs go numb, and he spent the final laps of the race battling Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain for the win. He ended the day third overall and launched himself from 18th in points to ninth.

I’m super proud of RCR and ECR and all the guys,” Austin Dillon told media members during the PBR team unveiling, transcript courtesy of NBC Sports. “The guys have done a great job with preparation to this point. We’ve just got to keep it up. It’s good to see Tyler (Reddick) and myself both having (strong starts).”

