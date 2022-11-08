NASCAR Sets Date for Chicago Street Race Ticket Sales

The time has come for NASCAR fans to prepare for a unique event. They now know when they can purchase tickets for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago.

According to an announcement on November 8, tickets for the Chicago street race will go on sale on Thursday, November 8, at 11 a.m. ET. These are the tickets featuring reserved seating and a variety of “premium experiences.” They will start at $465. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The wait is almost over to call dibs on NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend!#NASCARChicago | https://t.co/mm0xHwAZt9 pic.twitter.com/AfQMpwwGYl — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) November 8, 2022

“Chicago is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the heart of downtown will be one of the can’t-miss sporting events in 2023,” said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese, who previously ran Phoenix Raceway.

“The best part is, we will have options available for everyone ranging from all-inclusive packages with driver meet-and-greets to a free viewing experience in Butler Park. We truly want anyone who loves racing to have the opportunity to watch NASCAR take to the streets of Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.”

The Race Weekend Features Various Ticket Packages

Those that opt to purchase the tickets on November 10 will have a variety of options to select from. They can get reserved seating and tickets to NASCAR Live, which features interactive events and appearances by a NASCAR driver or Legend during the July 1-2 weekend.

Other packages include access to pit road, photo opportunities, conversations with NASCAR insiders, guided track tours, appearances by a NASCAR driver, and seating in an air-conditioned hospitality lounge with an open bar.

The most expensive package, which is $4,299, provides numerous perks. There is front-row access for the trophy ceremony after the Cup Series race, a photo opportunity on the victory podium, a pit lane walk, guided track tour, and seating in the President’s Paddock Club.

This air-conditioned suite has a two-level deck overlooking the start-finish line for a prime look at the end of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. The President’s Paddock Club also includes “a premium open bar and gourmet food offerings.”

NASCAR Announced an Important Partnership

Putting together a successful race weekend in Chicago will not be a simple task. There are many factors in play, including the track layout, hospitality, and fan access.

NASCAR has taken steps to make this process easier. The sanctioning body has partnered with Four Leaf Productions, the company whose founder co-created Lollapalooza Chicago.

Four Leaf Productions will be in charge of the “non-racing elements of the event weekend.” The company will build out the premium hospitality areas, create interactive experiences, and produce two live concerts for each evening.

“We look forward to partnering with Charlie Jones and the Four Leaf Productions team to make the Chicago Street Race Weekend one of the most fan-friendly sports and entertainment events of 2023,” Griese said on October 19.

“As the first-ever NASCAR street race weekend, we‘re looking forward to reinventing the guest experience as a two-day festival with a first-class racing and entertainment experience right in the heart of downtown Chicago. FLP‘s creativity, coupled with their success and expertise producing major events in the city, is the perfect combination to help us deliver a positive and memorable race weekend.”